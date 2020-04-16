Amenities
931 Lutz Available 08/01/20 931 Lutz Ave - House on the Old West Side - Updated two story home in the Eberwhite neighborhood. Granite counter top in the kitchen, hardwood floors throughout, and a sunny interior with lots of windows. Enjoy the large front porch and semi-private back yard. Pet friendly. Washer/Dryer,dishwasher included.
School Districts: Eberwhite Elementary, Slauson Middle, Pioneer High.
