Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

931 Lutz Available 08/01/20 931 Lutz Ave - House on the Old West Side - Updated two story home in the Eberwhite neighborhood. Granite counter top in the kitchen, hardwood floors throughout, and a sunny interior with lots of windows. Enjoy the large front porch and semi-private back yard. Pet friendly. Washer/Dryer,dishwasher included.



School Districts: Eberwhite Elementary, Slauson Middle, Pioneer High.



Apply for free at www.oldtownrealty.net or to set up a showing give us a call at (734) 663-8989



(RLNE2974273)