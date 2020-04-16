All apartments in Ann Arbor
Find more places like 931 Lutz.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ann Arbor, MI
/
931 Lutz
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

931 Lutz

931 Lutz Avenue · (734) 663-8989
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Ann Arbor
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

931 Lutz Avenue, Ann Arbor, MI 48103
Old West Side Historic District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
931 Lutz Available 08/01/20 931 Lutz Ave - House on the Old West Side - Updated two story home in the Eberwhite neighborhood. Granite counter top in the kitchen, hardwood floors throughout, and a sunny interior with lots of windows. Enjoy the large front porch and semi-private back yard. Pet friendly. Washer/Dryer,dishwasher included.

School Districts: Eberwhite Elementary, Slauson Middle, Pioneer High.

Apply for free at www.oldtownrealty.net or to set up a showing give us a call at (734) 663-8989

(RLNE2974273)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 931 Lutz have any available units?
931 Lutz doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ann Arbor, MI.
How much is rent in Ann Arbor, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Ann Arbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 931 Lutz have?
Some of 931 Lutz's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 931 Lutz currently offering any rent specials?
931 Lutz isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 931 Lutz pet-friendly?
Yes, 931 Lutz is pet friendly.
Does 931 Lutz offer parking?
No, 931 Lutz does not offer parking.
Does 931 Lutz have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 931 Lutz offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 931 Lutz have a pool?
No, 931 Lutz does not have a pool.
Does 931 Lutz have accessible units?
No, 931 Lutz does not have accessible units.
Does 931 Lutz have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 931 Lutz has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 931 Lutz?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Charlton Apartments
2047 Charlton Avenue
Ann Arbor, MI 48103
The Haven of Ann Arbor
459 Village Green Blvd
Ann Arbor, MI 48105
Orion Main Street
101 Lake Village Dr
Ann Arbor, MI 48103
Ponds at Georgetown
2511 Packard St
Ann Arbor, MI 48104
Shoreview Apartments
420 Kellogg St
Ann Arbor, MI 48105
The George
2502 Packard St
Ann Arbor, MI 48104
Cambridge Club Apartments
5501 Cambridge Club Cir
Ann Arbor, MI 48103
Ann Arbor Woods Apartments
2167 Medford Rd
Ann Arbor, MI 48104

Similar Pages

Ann Arbor 1 BedroomsAnn Arbor 2 Bedrooms
Ann Arbor Apartments with ParkingAnn Arbor Apartments with Pool
Ann Arbor Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIToledo, OHLansing, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MI
Royal Oak, MIWestland, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MIPerrysburg, OH
Roseville, MIOkemos, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MI

Nearby Neighborhoods

ElbelBroadway
Kimberly Hills
Northside

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Ann ArborUniversity of Michigan-Ann Arbor
Washtenaw Community CollegeMott Community College
College for Creative Studies
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity