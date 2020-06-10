All apartments in Ann Arbor
Ann Arbor, MI
829 Miller Avenue
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:36 PM

829 Miller Avenue

829 Miller Avenue · (734) 732-3789
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

829 Miller Avenue, Ann Arbor, MI 48103
West Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
carport
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Location truly sells itself in this duplex within walking distance to downtown Ann Arbor! Lower unit Boasts Huge Living Room, 3 Spacious Bedrooms, and Eat-in Kitchen. and Hardwood Floors Thru-out! Updated Kitchen and Bath, plus access to Lower unit with Updated Extra living area, Kitchen, Rec Rm, Additional Full Bath Plus Laundry! Lower unit ready for immediate occupancy, and upper unit available in May. Could easily be used as a full house rental if desired! Plenty of Parking, access to 2 car carport although most tenants walk or bike! PLUS Bus Stop directly in front of House! Perfect for Professionals, Grad Students or Anyone looking for a prime Ann Arbor Location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 829 Miller Avenue have any available units?
829 Miller Avenue has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Ann Arbor, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Ann Arbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 829 Miller Avenue have?
Some of 829 Miller Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 829 Miller Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
829 Miller Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 829 Miller Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 829 Miller Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ann Arbor.
Does 829 Miller Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 829 Miller Avenue does offer parking.
Does 829 Miller Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 829 Miller Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 829 Miller Avenue have a pool?
No, 829 Miller Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 829 Miller Avenue have accessible units?
No, 829 Miller Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 829 Miller Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 829 Miller Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
