829 Miller Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors carport recently renovated oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

Location truly sells itself in this duplex within walking distance to downtown Ann Arbor! Lower unit Boasts Huge Living Room, 3 Spacious Bedrooms, and Eat-in Kitchen. and Hardwood Floors Thru-out! Updated Kitchen and Bath, plus access to Lower unit with Updated Extra living area, Kitchen, Rec Rm, Additional Full Bath Plus Laundry! Lower unit ready for immediate occupancy, and upper unit available in May. Could easily be used as a full house rental if desired! Plenty of Parking, access to 2 car carport although most tenants walk or bike! PLUS Bus Stop directly in front of House! Perfect for Professionals, Grad Students or Anyone looking for a prime Ann Arbor Location!