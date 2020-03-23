All apartments in Ann Arbor
822 Starwick Drive · (734) 203-7600
Location

822 Starwick Drive, Ann Arbor, MI 48105
Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Available 08/28/20 The home is located in Ann Arbor's Northside neighborhood less than a mile away from the University of Michigan's North Campus. The house sits in the middle of Starwick Drive, just off of Pontiac Trail and just above Barton Drive. Ann Arbor's Northside offers some of the largest recreation spaces in the city. Both the Huron River and the Black Pond Woods Nature area are just a short walk away from the home.

822 Starwick is a 1,000-square feet ranch, perfect for families or young professionals. It features three bedrooms, one full bath, a spacious living room, and a full kitchen. The house offers a large front and back yard along with a side patio. Parking is available in the wide driveway as well as the garage.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4006596)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 822 Starwick Dr have any available units?
822 Starwick Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ann Arbor, MI.
How much is rent in Ann Arbor, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Ann Arbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 822 Starwick Dr have?
Some of 822 Starwick Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 822 Starwick Dr currently offering any rent specials?
822 Starwick Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 822 Starwick Dr pet-friendly?
No, 822 Starwick Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ann Arbor.
Does 822 Starwick Dr offer parking?
Yes, 822 Starwick Dr does offer parking.
Does 822 Starwick Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 822 Starwick Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 822 Starwick Dr have a pool?
No, 822 Starwick Dr does not have a pool.
Does 822 Starwick Dr have accessible units?
No, 822 Starwick Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 822 Starwick Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 822 Starwick Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
