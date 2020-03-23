822 Starwick Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Available 08/28/20 The home is located in Ann Arbor's Northside neighborhood less than a mile away from the University of Michigan's North Campus. The house sits in the middle of Starwick Drive, just off of Pontiac Trail and just above Barton Drive. Ann Arbor's Northside offers some of the largest recreation spaces in the city. Both the Huron River and the Black Pond Woods Nature area are just a short walk away from the home.



822 Starwick is a 1,000-square feet ranch, perfect for families or young professionals. It features three bedrooms, one full bath, a spacious living room, and a full kitchen. The house offers a large front and back yard along with a side patio. Parking is available in the wide driveway as well as the garage.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4006596)