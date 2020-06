Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking

305 PACKARD Available 08/28/20 ***APPLICATIONS PENDING***Spacious Five Bedroom House with Finished Basement and Updated Kitchen - Spacious five bedroom, two bathroom house with original wood-work, hardwood floors, and central air conditioning. Large updated kitchen and formal dining room. Finished basement with washer and dryer and two bedrooms. Fully furnished and driveway parking.



Rent is collected in 12 equal installments over a 50 week lease. An increase in occupancy can lead to an increase in rent.



(RLNE1854197)