3031 N Spurway Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking pool garage yoga

Lease a magnificent condo villa located in the amazing community of North Oaks of Ann Arbor where healthy lifestyle meets luxurious living! Beautiful light filled corner unit with gorgeous views of the pond commands the best location in the development! This villa is 2,250 sq.ft, 3 bedrooms and 2.1 bathrooms with large light filled living/dining room plus a separate family room open to the kitchen. All granite counter tops and modern tile backsplash with top end amenities throughout. First floor master bedroom suite with beautiful tiled shower, walk in closet and pond views. Additional 2 bedrooms on the second floor include another full bathroom with lovely tiled bath. Second floor has terrific open loft to living room with clear two story windows for extra light and tree top views - can be used as den/study area and more. The trex deck offers stunning four seasons views on the pond, also attached two-car garage. Resort-style amenities include two swimming pools, yoga studio, fitness room and more. Located in North East Ann Arbor just minutes from the heart of down town, University Hospital and North Campus, and the best the north side has to offer. Virtual Tours available now!