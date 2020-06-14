All apartments in Ann Arbor
Last updated May 15 2020 at 4:48 PM

3031 N Spurway Drive

3031 N Spurway Dr · (734) 747-7500
Location

3031 N Spurway Dr, Ann Arbor, MI 48105
Bromley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2250 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
yoga
Lease a magnificent condo villa located in the amazing community of North Oaks of Ann Arbor where healthy lifestyle meets luxurious living! Beautiful light filled corner unit with gorgeous views of the pond commands the best location in the development! This villa is 2,250 sq.ft, 3 bedrooms and 2.1 bathrooms with large light filled living/dining room plus a separate family room open to the kitchen. All granite counter tops and modern tile backsplash with top end amenities throughout. First floor master bedroom suite with beautiful tiled shower, walk in closet and pond views. Additional 2 bedrooms on the second floor include another full bathroom with lovely tiled bath. Second floor has terrific open loft to living room with clear two story windows for extra light and tree top views - can be used as den/study area and more. The trex deck offers stunning four seasons views on the pond, also attached two-car garage. Resort-style amenities include two swimming pools, yoga studio, fitness room and more. Located in North East Ann Arbor just minutes from the heart of down town, University Hospital and North Campus, and the best the north side has to offer. Virtual Tours available now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3031 N Spurway Drive have any available units?
3031 N Spurway Drive has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Ann Arbor, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Ann Arbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 3031 N Spurway Drive have?
Some of 3031 N Spurway Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3031 N Spurway Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3031 N Spurway Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3031 N Spurway Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3031 N Spurway Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ann Arbor.
Does 3031 N Spurway Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3031 N Spurway Drive does offer parking.
Does 3031 N Spurway Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3031 N Spurway Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3031 N Spurway Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3031 N Spurway Drive has a pool.
Does 3031 N Spurway Drive have accessible units?
No, 3031 N Spurway Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3031 N Spurway Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3031 N Spurway Drive has units with dishwashers.
