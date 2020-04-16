All apartments in Ann Arbor
Find more places like 2792 S Knightsbridge.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ann Arbor, MI
/
2792 S Knightsbridge
Last updated June 8 2020 at 9:40 PM

2792 S Knightsbridge

2792 South Knightsbridge Court · (734) 761-6600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Ann Arbor
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2792 South Knightsbridge Court, Ann Arbor, MI 48105
Plansmart

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1094 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
For Rent. Available on May 25th.. This wonderful condo is located on the NE part of Ann Arbor in the Northside Glen Community. Main level unit with screened porch. Recently painted with newer carpet throughout. Open floor plan with lots on natural light. Galley kitchen with breakfast bar and includes all appliances. There are two bedrooms. The master bedroom has a large closet and attached bath overlooks green space with mature trees. Second bedroom is spacious with a full bath right across the hall. The laundry room with washer and dryer and has extra hanging racks. There is one car detached garage. Close to AATA bus line, U of M Med Center, VA Hospital, M-14 & US-23 freeways. Kroger shopping, Fed Ex, Banks and parks. No smoking and no pets.APPLICATION LINK:https://fs17.formsite.com/residentresearch/HowardHannaPM/index.html

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2792 S Knightsbridge have any available units?
2792 S Knightsbridge has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Ann Arbor, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Ann Arbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 2792 S Knightsbridge have?
Some of 2792 S Knightsbridge's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2792 S Knightsbridge currently offering any rent specials?
2792 S Knightsbridge isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2792 S Knightsbridge pet-friendly?
No, 2792 S Knightsbridge is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ann Arbor.
Does 2792 S Knightsbridge offer parking?
Yes, 2792 S Knightsbridge does offer parking.
Does 2792 S Knightsbridge have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2792 S Knightsbridge offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2792 S Knightsbridge have a pool?
No, 2792 S Knightsbridge does not have a pool.
Does 2792 S Knightsbridge have accessible units?
No, 2792 S Knightsbridge does not have accessible units.
Does 2792 S Knightsbridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2792 S Knightsbridge has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2792 S Knightsbridge?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Briar Cove Apartments
650 Waymarket Dr
Ann Arbor, MI 48103
Orion Main Street
101 Lake Village Dr
Ann Arbor, MI 48103
Arbor Landings Apartments
545 Landings Blvd
Ann Arbor, MI 48103
Uptown Ann Arbor
3300 Ann Arbor-Saline Road
Ann Arbor, MI 48103
Shoreview Apartments
420 Kellogg St
Ann Arbor, MI 48105
618 South Main
618 South Main
Ann Arbor, MI 48104
The George
2502 Packard St
Ann Arbor, MI 48104
Cambridge Club Apartments
5501 Cambridge Club Cir
Ann Arbor, MI 48103

Similar Pages

Ann Arbor 1 BedroomsAnn Arbor 2 Bedrooms
Ann Arbor Apartments with ParkingAnn Arbor Apartments with Pool
Ann Arbor Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIToledo, OHLansing, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MI
Royal Oak, MIWestland, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MIPerrysburg, OH
Roseville, MIOkemos, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MI

Nearby Neighborhoods

ElbelBroadway
Kimberly Hills
Northside

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Ann ArborUniversity of Michigan-Ann Arbor
Washtenaw Community CollegeMott Community College
College for Creative Studies
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity