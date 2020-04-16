2792 S Knightsbridge

Amenities

For Rent. Available on May 25th.. This wonderful condo is located on the NE part of Ann Arbor in the Northside Glen Community. Main level unit with screened porch. Recently painted with newer carpet throughout. Open floor plan with lots on natural light. Galley kitchen with breakfast bar and includes all appliances. There are two bedrooms. The master bedroom has a large closet and attached bath overlooks green space with mature trees. Second bedroom is spacious with a full bath right across the hall. The laundry room with washer and dryer and has extra hanging racks. There is one car detached garage. Close to AATA bus line, U of M Med Center, VA Hospital, M-14 & US-23 freeways. Kroger shopping, Fed Ex, Banks and parks. No smoking and no pets.APPLICATION LINK:https://fs17.formsite.com/residentresearch/HowardHannaPM/index.html