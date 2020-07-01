All apartments in Ann Arbor
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:52 PM

2695 Traver Blvd

2695 Traver Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2695 Traver Boulevard, Ann Arbor, MI 48105
Plansmart

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
Enjoy the relaxation in this 2200 SF. country style home tucked in the trees surrounded land in the city. This 4 bedroom house is near U of M North Campus with banks, Kroger grocery store and various restaurants. Ann Arbor Public library and Google Office Campus all within 10 minutes walking distance. You can also bike or walk to "U of M North Campus Research Center" or take free AATA bus #22 to Engineering School, UM hospital, Central Campus or Downtown Ann Arbor.

The house has 4 spacious bedrooms with 2 full baths and beautiful hard wood floor throughout. It also has spacious living room with fire place and a formal dining room and gourmet kitchen .

An additional Sun Room with glass walls around provides all season relaxation of watching Sunset and Sunrise in your own yard.

Feel free to Call Julie or text 734-277-6985 for setting up a viewing.

(RLNE285084)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2695 Traver Blvd have any available units?
2695 Traver Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ann Arbor, MI.
How much is rent in Ann Arbor, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Ann Arbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 2695 Traver Blvd have?
Some of 2695 Traver Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2695 Traver Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
2695 Traver Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2695 Traver Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2695 Traver Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 2695 Traver Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 2695 Traver Blvd offers parking.
Does 2695 Traver Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2695 Traver Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2695 Traver Blvd have a pool?
No, 2695 Traver Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 2695 Traver Blvd have accessible units?
No, 2695 Traver Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 2695 Traver Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2695 Traver Blvd has units with dishwashers.
