2695 Traver Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking internet access

Enjoy the relaxation in this 2200 SF. country style home tucked in the trees surrounded land in the city. This 4 bedroom house is near U of M North Campus with banks, Kroger grocery store and various restaurants. Ann Arbor Public library and Google Office Campus all within 10 minutes walking distance. You can also bike or walk to "U of M North Campus Research Center" or take free AATA bus #22 to Engineering School, UM hospital, Central Campus or Downtown Ann Arbor.



The house has 4 spacious bedrooms with 2 full baths and beautiful hard wood floor throughout. It also has spacious living room with fire place and a formal dining room and gourmet kitchen .



An additional Sun Room with glass walls around provides all season relaxation of watching Sunset and Sunrise in your own yard.



Feel free to Call Julie or text 734-277-6985 for setting up a viewing.



(RLNE285084)