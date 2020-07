Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities

Call Hody List at 734-223-8179 for detail. Nice affordable living in Downtown Ann Arbor - 2 bedroom duplex w/ a large living room & kitchen. Newer washer and dryer. Just blocks away from Downtown! Close to Kerrytown & a short drive to the U of M Campus and Hospital. Great restaurants & shopping nearby. No Pets, No Smoking, No Section 8.Applicants can apply online at http://howardhannamichigan.propertyware.com/rental_application.html ** $30 non-refundable application fee per adult.