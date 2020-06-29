All apartments in Ann Arbor
Find more places like
2411 Packard #53.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ann Arbor, MI
/
2411 Packard #53
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:52 PM

2411 Packard #53

2411 Packard Street · (734) 663-8989
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Ann Arbor
See all
Kimberly Hills
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2411 Packard Street, Ann Arbor, MI 48104
Kimberly Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2411 Packard #53 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,650

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
cable included
recently renovated
pool
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
cable included
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
internet access
2411 Packard #53 Available 07/17/20 2411 Packard #53 - Fantastic Ann Arbor Ground Level Condo - Pool, Heat, Cable, and Internet Included! - Available June 5, could accommodate a July or August move in as well. Beautifully updated unit available in Independence Condominiums. Close to Trader Joe's and only a short drive or bike ride to downtown Ann Arbor. Two bedrooms, two bathrooms, large living/dining room combo, freshly painted, and new Pergo floors. The floor plan is really unique; open feel to the living and kitchen areas, then the bedrooms and baths are more private.
Enjoy the sparkling pool that's right outside your sliding glass door! Heat included. Washer and dryer in unit. Free cable package comes with this unit to keep you entertained! No pets allowed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3045367)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2411 Packard #53 have any available units?
2411 Packard #53 has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Ann Arbor, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Ann Arbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 2411 Packard #53 have?
Some of 2411 Packard #53's amenities include in unit laundry, cable included, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2411 Packard #53 currently offering any rent specials?
2411 Packard #53 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2411 Packard #53 pet-friendly?
No, 2411 Packard #53 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ann Arbor.
Does 2411 Packard #53 offer parking?
No, 2411 Packard #53 does not offer parking.
Does 2411 Packard #53 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2411 Packard #53 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2411 Packard #53 have a pool?
Yes, 2411 Packard #53 has a pool.
Does 2411 Packard #53 have accessible units?
No, 2411 Packard #53 does not have accessible units.
Does 2411 Packard #53 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2411 Packard #53 does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Ivanhoe Apartments
1533 Pine Valley Boulevard
Ann Arbor, MI 48104
Briar Cove Apartments
650 Waymarket Dr
Ann Arbor, MI 48103
Shoreview Apartments
420 Kellogg St
Ann Arbor, MI 48105
618 South Main
618 South Main
Ann Arbor, MI 48104
The George
2502 Packard St
Ann Arbor, MI 48104
Orion North Star
2820 Windwood Dr
Ann Arbor, MI 48105
Cambridge Club Apartments
5501 Cambridge Club Cir
Ann Arbor, MI 48103
Ann Arbor Woods Apartments
2167 Medford Rd
Ann Arbor, MI 48104

Similar Pages

Ann Arbor 1 BedroomsAnn Arbor 2 BedroomsAnn Arbor Apartments with ParkingAnn Arbor Apartments with PoolsAnn Arbor Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIToledo, OHLansing, MIFarmington Hills, MIWarren, MISouthfield, MIWestland, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MIPerrysburg, OHNovi, MIRoseville, MIMadison Heights, MIOkemos, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MI

Nearby Neighborhoods

ElbelBroadwayKimberly Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Ann ArborUniversity of Michigan-Ann ArborWashtenaw Community CollegeMott Community CollegeCollege for Creative Studies