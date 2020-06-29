Amenities

2411 Packard #53 Available 07/17/20 2411 Packard #53 - Fantastic Ann Arbor Ground Level Condo - Pool, Heat, Cable, and Internet Included! - Available June 5, could accommodate a July or August move in as well. Beautifully updated unit available in Independence Condominiums. Close to Trader Joe's and only a short drive or bike ride to downtown Ann Arbor. Two bedrooms, two bathrooms, large living/dining room combo, freshly painted, and new Pergo floors. The floor plan is really unique; open feel to the living and kitchen areas, then the bedrooms and baths are more private.

Enjoy the sparkling pool that's right outside your sliding glass door! Heat included. Washer and dryer in unit. Free cable package comes with this unit to keep you entertained! No pets allowed.



(RLNE3045367)