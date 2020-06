Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking garage

Three Bedroom House Available 08/29/20 Historical Kerrytown home with a brand new kitchen renovation featuring stainless appliances and a unique mosaic tile backsplash, as well as new paint and carpet throughout.



This home has a large basement with a washer and dryer and plenty of storage! There is a large patio in the back, as well as a garage which would make an excellent workshop or studio.



(RLNE1996830)