1 Maple Village Ct.

Amenities
*RENTAL* NEW CONSTRUCTION--BUILT 2020 Now Available. Executive home in private end of court location featuring gourmet kitchen with cherry cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances & island & breakfast nook open to great room 20x20. with wood floors and recessed lighting. First floor master with walk-in closet 13 x 16 living or dining room w/wood floors First floor laundry Attached two car garage Basement storage with egress windows. On AATA bus line. Sod coming soon! No pets.