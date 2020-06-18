All apartments in Ann Arbor
1 Maple Village Ct.
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:31 AM

1 Maple Village Ct.

1 South Maple Road · No Longer Available
Location

1 South Maple Road, Ann Arbor, MI 48103

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
*RENTAL* NEW CONSTRUCTION--BUILT 2020 Now Available. Executive home in private end of court location featuring gourmet kitchen with cherry cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances & island & breakfast nook open to great room 20x20. with wood floors and recessed lighting. First floor master with walk-in closet 13 x 16 living or dining room w/wood floors First floor laundry Attached two car garage Basement storage with egress windows. On AATA bus line. Sod coming soon! No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 Maple Village Ct. have any available units?
1 Maple Village Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ann Arbor, MI.
How much is rent in Ann Arbor, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Ann Arbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 1 Maple Village Ct. have?
Some of 1 Maple Village Ct.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 Maple Village Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
1 Maple Village Ct. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Maple Village Ct. pet-friendly?
No, 1 Maple Village Ct. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ann Arbor.
Does 1 Maple Village Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 1 Maple Village Ct. does offer parking.
Does 1 Maple Village Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1 Maple Village Ct. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Maple Village Ct. have a pool?
No, 1 Maple Village Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 1 Maple Village Ct. have accessible units?
No, 1 Maple Village Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 1 Maple Village Ct. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1 Maple Village Ct. has units with dishwashers.
