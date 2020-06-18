1 Maple Village Ct.

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher new construction garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage new construction

*RENTAL* NEW CONSTRUCTION--BUILT 2020 Now Available. Executive home in private end of court location featuring gourmet kitchen with cherry cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances & island & breakfast nook open to great room 20x20. with wood floors and recessed lighting. First floor master with walk-in closet 13 x 16 living or dining room w/wood floors First floor laundry Attached two car garage Basement storage with egress windows. On AATA bus line. Sod coming soon! No pets.