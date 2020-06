Amenities

Prime Office space adjacent to the landmark Hofmann Chiropractic Building located at Allen Rd and Russell St. Professional office space of approx. 1400 sq / ft with both Front and Rear Entrances, with parking in large rear lot. Office has it's own furnace and bathroom. Tenant pays own gas and electric. Includes use of a electric sign on the building over front office door. Convenient locations with great curb appeal. Land lord handles grounds maintenance and snow plowing. Contact Listing Agent to arrange showings. Agent is related to building ownership.