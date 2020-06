Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Second floor one bedroom apartment with office on lovely country road. Nice eat in kitchen with wood floors, lots of cabinet space and dishwasher. Bathroom has new vanity, mirror and tub. Bright sunny living room with wood floors. Large bedroom with vaulted ceilings & closet space. Storage in the eaves. Private Driveway. Water/Sewer, plowing and landscaping included. NO PETS. NO SMOKING.