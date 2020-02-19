All apartments in Woodmore
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

12406 Woodwalk Terrace

12406 Woodwalk Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

12406 Woodwalk Terrace, Woodmore, MD 20721

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
$750- SHARED BEDROOM
$1200- Master Bedroom

Have a total of 5 beds, 5 baths

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12406 Woodwalk Terrace have any available units?
12406 Woodwalk Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodmore, MD.
Is 12406 Woodwalk Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
12406 Woodwalk Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12406 Woodwalk Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 12406 Woodwalk Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woodmore.
Does 12406 Woodwalk Terrace offer parking?
No, 12406 Woodwalk Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 12406 Woodwalk Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12406 Woodwalk Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12406 Woodwalk Terrace have a pool?
No, 12406 Woodwalk Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 12406 Woodwalk Terrace have accessible units?
No, 12406 Woodwalk Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 12406 Woodwalk Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 12406 Woodwalk Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12406 Woodwalk Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 12406 Woodwalk Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
