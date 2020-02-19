Rent Calculator
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
12406 Woodwalk Terrace
12406 Woodwalk Terrace
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
12406 Woodwalk Terrace, Woodmore, MD 20721
Amenities
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
$750- SHARED BEDROOM
$1200- Master Bedroom
Have a total of 5 beds, 5 baths
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12406 Woodwalk Terrace have any available units?
12406 Woodwalk Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Woodmore, MD
.
Is 12406 Woodwalk Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
12406 Woodwalk Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12406 Woodwalk Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 12406 Woodwalk Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Woodmore
.
Does 12406 Woodwalk Terrace offer parking?
No, 12406 Woodwalk Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 12406 Woodwalk Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12406 Woodwalk Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12406 Woodwalk Terrace have a pool?
No, 12406 Woodwalk Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 12406 Woodwalk Terrace have accessible units?
No, 12406 Woodwalk Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 12406 Woodwalk Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 12406 Woodwalk Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12406 Woodwalk Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 12406 Woodwalk Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
