Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Newly renovated one bedroom unit just off Route 29. New kitchen, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, flooring, updated bathroom, balcony, washer/dryer, reserved parking and beautiful tree lined view. Renovations are still in progress. Tenant pay water and electric. Walk to White Oak Shopping Center, Giant Food, Sears department store, near Trader Joe Grocer, Home Depot and loads of restaurants. Convenient to the 495 Beltway and Route 95.