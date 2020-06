Amenities

BEAUTIFUL 2 bed 1 bath Condo in Silver Spring! Lovely kitchen with stainless steal appliances and granite counter tops. Open plan with living and dining off kitchen. Beautifully done subway tile kitchen backsplash and modern bathroom fixtures. Bedroom at front has LARGE windows with so much natural light! Laundry included. 1 car garage with parking space just outside and visitor pass to use in parking lot included.