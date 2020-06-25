1232 Kathryn Rd

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel clubhouse fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Amazing 4 BR/2.5 BA Single Family in Silver Spring. Step into the carpeted living room with a separate dining room. Spacious eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and great cabinet space for storage. There is a huge wood deck off of the kitchen for entertaining. The upper level of the home has three spacious bedrooms, including a master with updated master bath with shower enclosure. The full hall bath with a tiled shower/tub and hall linen closet. The lower level has a carpeted clubroom with decorative brick fireplace, and custom built wet bar top wall counter. Back utility room with additional crawl space storage, separate laundry area, and hall half bath. Additional storage shed is available in the back yard.



Price is for an 18 month lease. Please reach out to tenant for other potential prices.



Pets considered on a case by case basis with additional deposit.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Eryn at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 301-651-4942 or email echaney@baymgmtgroup.com



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-montgomery-county/



To view this amazing home's marketing video please visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kDBdKXBJaA8&t=4s



(RLNE5184910)