Last updated December 7 2019 at 12:18 PM

1232 Kathryn Rd

1232 Kathryn Road · No Longer Available
Location

1232 Kathryn Road, White Oak, MD 20904

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Amazing 4 BR/2.5 BA Single Family in Silver Spring. Step into the carpeted living room with a separate dining room. Spacious eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and great cabinet space for storage. There is a huge wood deck off of the kitchen for entertaining. The upper level of the home has three spacious bedrooms, including a master with updated master bath with shower enclosure. The full hall bath with a tiled shower/tub and hall linen closet. The lower level has a carpeted clubroom with decorative brick fireplace, and custom built wet bar top wall counter. Back utility room with additional crawl space storage, separate laundry area, and hall half bath. Additional storage shed is available in the back yard.

Price is for an 18 month lease. Please reach out to tenant for other potential prices.

Pets considered on a case by case basis with additional deposit.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Eryn at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 301-651-4942 or email echaney@baymgmtgroup.com

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-montgomery-county/

To view this amazing home's marketing video please visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kDBdKXBJaA8&t=4s

(RLNE5184910)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1232 Kathryn Rd have any available units?
1232 Kathryn Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in White Oak, MD.
What amenities does 1232 Kathryn Rd have?
Some of 1232 Kathryn Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1232 Kathryn Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1232 Kathryn Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1232 Kathryn Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1232 Kathryn Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1232 Kathryn Rd offer parking?
No, 1232 Kathryn Rd does not offer parking.
Does 1232 Kathryn Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1232 Kathryn Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1232 Kathryn Rd have a pool?
No, 1232 Kathryn Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1232 Kathryn Rd have accessible units?
No, 1232 Kathryn Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1232 Kathryn Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1232 Kathryn Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1232 Kathryn Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1232 Kathryn Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
