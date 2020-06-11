All apartments in White Marsh
Find more places like Burnam Woods.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
White Marsh, MD
/
Burnam Woods
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:54 AM

Burnam Woods

2 Beeson Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
White Marsh
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2 Beeson Court, White Marsh, MD 21236

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
some paid utils
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Burnam Woods Apartment - Property Id: 276543

Imagine...being close to everything! If you want to work out by walking the mall with many others White Marsh, or shop 'til you drop, you can accomplish this within one minute from leaving your home at the White Marsh Mall or The Avenue. Burnam Woods offers the largest floor plans in the area. Burnam Woods offers distinctive style and down-home charm in each home. At Burnam Woods you have the ability to introduce your own style. Burnam Woods' main goal is to make you another long term resident. The apartments are huge while the price is affordable. Burnam Woods is just a two minute drive to I-95 or the Baltimore Beltway. Other area conveniences include causal and or fine dining within minutes of your home. Burnam Woods' is just a short hop to Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport.

Phone Call: 410.931.0003
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/276543
Property Id 276543

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5774609)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Burnam Woods have any available units?
Burnam Woods doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in White Marsh, MD.
What amenities does Burnam Woods have?
Some of Burnam Woods's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Burnam Woods currently offering any rent specials?
Burnam Woods is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Burnam Woods pet-friendly?
No, Burnam Woods is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in White Marsh.
Does Burnam Woods offer parking?
No, Burnam Woods does not offer parking.
Does Burnam Woods have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Burnam Woods offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Burnam Woods have a pool?
No, Burnam Woods does not have a pool.
Does Burnam Woods have accessible units?
No, Burnam Woods does not have accessible units.
Does Burnam Woods have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Burnam Woods has units with dishwashers.
Does Burnam Woods have units with air conditioning?
No, Burnam Woods does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Dunfield Apartments & Townhomes
55 Insley Way
White Marsh, MD 21236
Crossings at White Marsh
1 Lincoln Woods Way
White Marsh, MD 21128
Eagles Walk
7500 Eagle Walk Ct
White Marsh, MD 21237
Avenue Grand
8085 Sandpiper Circle
White Marsh, MD 21237

Similar Pages

White Marsh 1 BedroomsWhite Marsh 2 Bedrooms
White Marsh Dog Friendly ApartmentsWhite Marsh Pet Friendly Places
White Marsh Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDOdenton, MD
Dundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDYork, PANew Carrollton, MDWhite Oak, MDOlney, MDBeltsville, MDEast Riverdale, MDFairland, MD
Largo, MDLinthicum, MDArbutus, MDLutherville, MDWestminster, MDBladensburg, MDSeabrook, MDLansdowne, MDBurtonsville, MDParole, MDRossville, MDBrooklyn Park, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityCommunity College of Baltimore County
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University