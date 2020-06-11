Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher some paid utils microwave carpet

Burnam Woods Apartment - Property Id: 276543



Imagine...being close to everything! If you want to work out by walking the mall with many others White Marsh, or shop 'til you drop, you can accomplish this within one minute from leaving your home at the White Marsh Mall or The Avenue. Burnam Woods offers the largest floor plans in the area. Burnam Woods offers distinctive style and down-home charm in each home. At Burnam Woods you have the ability to introduce your own style. Burnam Woods' main goal is to make you another long term resident. The apartments are huge while the price is affordable. Burnam Woods is just a two minute drive to I-95 or the Baltimore Beltway. Other area conveniences include causal and or fine dining within minutes of your home. Burnam Woods' is just a short hop to Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport.



Phone Call: 410.931.0003

No Pets Allowed



