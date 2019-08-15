10512 Presidential Pkwy

Amenities

Stunning 3 BR/3 Full 2 Half BA Townhouse in Upper Marlboro! Walk into your spacious living room with beautiful dark hardwood floors. The space flows into the dining area and opens into the kitchen. The gourmet kitchen has excellent counter and storage space, pantry, and a breakfast bar for convenience. Walk out onto your deck, which has great views of the surrounding community. The upper level of the home has 3 bedrooms spacious bedrooms. The master bath and suite is breathtaking, with great natural light and plenty of closet space. The full hall bath is perfect for the other two bedrooms on this level. Looking for more space, enjoy the finished attic which has a full bath, and another deck, which is perfect for entertaining. The finished basement of the home has a den for even more space!



Sorry, no pets.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Eddie at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 301.325.9323 or email ejohnson@baymgmtgroup.com



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-prince-georges-county-md/



