Westphalia, MD
10512 Presidential Pkwy
Last updated August 15 2019 at 10:34 AM

10512 Presidential Pkwy

10512 Presidential Parkway
Location

10512 Presidential Parkway, Westphalia, MD 20772

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
Stunning 3 BR/3 Full 2 Half BA Townhouse in Upper Marlboro! Walk into your spacious living room with beautiful dark hardwood floors. The space flows into the dining area and opens into the kitchen. The gourmet kitchen has excellent counter and storage space, pantry, and a breakfast bar for convenience. Walk out onto your deck, which has great views of the surrounding community. The upper level of the home has 3 bedrooms spacious bedrooms. The master bath and suite is breathtaking, with great natural light and plenty of closet space. The full hall bath is perfect for the other two bedrooms on this level. Looking for more space, enjoy the finished attic which has a full bath, and another deck, which is perfect for entertaining. The finished basement of the home has a den for even more space!

Sorry, no pets.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Eddie at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 301.325.9323 or email ejohnson@baymgmtgroup.com

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-prince-georges-county-md/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5074158)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10512 Presidential Pkwy have any available units?
10512 Presidential Pkwy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westphalia, MD.
Is 10512 Presidential Pkwy currently offering any rent specials?
10512 Presidential Pkwy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10512 Presidential Pkwy pet-friendly?
No, 10512 Presidential Pkwy is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westphalia.
Does 10512 Presidential Pkwy offer parking?
No, 10512 Presidential Pkwy does not offer parking.
Does 10512 Presidential Pkwy have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10512 Presidential Pkwy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10512 Presidential Pkwy have a pool?
No, 10512 Presidential Pkwy does not have a pool.
Does 10512 Presidential Pkwy have accessible units?
No, 10512 Presidential Pkwy does not have accessible units.
Does 10512 Presidential Pkwy have units with dishwashers?
No, 10512 Presidential Pkwy does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10512 Presidential Pkwy have units with air conditioning?
No, 10512 Presidential Pkwy does not have units with air conditioning.
