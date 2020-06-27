65 S RALPH STREET

Amenities

Bright spacious cape cod with with open floor plan. Recent rehab with wood floors through out the house. First floor features a spacious living room, dining room, kitchen, bedroom and full bath. The well designed kitchen has ample cabinets & counter top space, a movable island, SS appliiances, granite and access to the back deck and spacious yard. The second floor offers a large bedroom, full bath and a bonus room which could be used as a den, office or an additional bedroom. The washer and dryer are located in the large unfinished basement which provides ample storage space. This home is located on a quiet street in the heart of Westminster so it is close to all the area amenities.