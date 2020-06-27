All apartments in Westminster
Last updated July 30 2019 at 3:18 AM

65 S RALPH STREET

65 South Ralph Street · No Longer Available
Location

65 South Ralph Street, Westminster, MD 21157

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
ice maker
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Bright spacious cape cod with with open floor plan. Recent rehab with wood floors through out the house. First floor features a spacious living room, dining room, kitchen, bedroom and full bath. The well designed kitchen has ample cabinets & counter top space, a movable island, SS appliiances, granite and access to the back deck and spacious yard. The second floor offers a large bedroom, full bath and a bonus room which could be used as a den, office or an additional bedroom. The washer and dryer are located in the large unfinished basement which provides ample storage space. This home is located on a quiet street in the heart of Westminster so it is close to all the area amenities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 65 S RALPH STREET have any available units?
65 S RALPH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, MD.
What amenities does 65 S RALPH STREET have?
Some of 65 S RALPH STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 65 S RALPH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
65 S RALPH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 65 S RALPH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 65 S RALPH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westminster.
Does 65 S RALPH STREET offer parking?
No, 65 S RALPH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 65 S RALPH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 65 S RALPH STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 65 S RALPH STREET have a pool?
No, 65 S RALPH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 65 S RALPH STREET have accessible units?
No, 65 S RALPH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 65 S RALPH STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 65 S RALPH STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 65 S RALPH STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 65 S RALPH STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
