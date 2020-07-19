111 LONGWELL AVENUE

Amenities

Available soon. Unique 2 bedroom cottage with one bath. No basement or attic storage but there is a storage shed. Excellent well kept condition. Old world charm with today's comforts. Charming old style kitchen and bath with claw foot tub. Neutral colors throughout. Private lot. Tenant must maintain grass and yard. Oil Heat and Central Air. Pets are case by case.