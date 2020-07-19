All apartments in Westminster
111 LONGWELL AVENUE
Last updated October 30 2019 at 7:08 AM

111 LONGWELL AVENUE

111 Longwell Avenue · No Longer Available
Westminster
Location

111 Longwell Avenue, Westminster, MD 21157

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available soon. Unique 2 bedroom cottage with one bath. No basement or attic storage but there is a storage shed. Excellent well kept condition. Old world charm with today's comforts. Charming old style kitchen and bath with claw foot tub. Neutral colors throughout. Private lot. Tenant must maintain grass and yard. Oil Heat and Central Air. Pets are case by case.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 111 LONGWELL AVENUE have any available units?
111 LONGWELL AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, MD.
What amenities does 111 LONGWELL AVENUE have?
Some of 111 LONGWELL AVENUE's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 111 LONGWELL AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
111 LONGWELL AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111 LONGWELL AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 111 LONGWELL AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 111 LONGWELL AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 111 LONGWELL AVENUE offers parking.
Does 111 LONGWELL AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 111 LONGWELL AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 LONGWELL AVENUE have a pool?
No, 111 LONGWELL AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 111 LONGWELL AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 111 LONGWELL AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 111 LONGWELL AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 111 LONGWELL AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 111 LONGWELL AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 111 LONGWELL AVENUE has units with air conditioning.
