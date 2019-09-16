6109 Tilghman Dr

Amenities

Exquisite 4 BR/3.5 BA Single Family Home in Laurel! Step into the foyer that leads immediately a seating area with great natural light. Separate dining room, followed by the living room which has a fireplace. The kitchen has all stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar and plenty counterspace. Enjoy the deck which is immediately outside of the kitchen, with great views of the backyard. Master bedroom on the upper level has a master bath and ample closet space. A full hall bath serves the remaining bedrooms on this level. Take advantage of the den and full bath on the lower level of the home and a hot tub!



Pets welcome on a case by case basis with additional deposit.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Eddie at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 301.325.9323 or email ejohnson@baymgmtgroup.com



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-prince-georges-county-md/



(RLNE5063063)