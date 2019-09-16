All apartments in West Laurel
Find more places like 6109 Tilghman Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West Laurel, MD
/
6109 Tilghman Dr
Last updated September 16 2019 at 8:51 PM

6109 Tilghman Dr

6109 Tilghman Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6109 Tilghman Drive, West Laurel, MD 20707

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Exquisite 4 BR/3.5 BA Single Family Home in Laurel! Step into the foyer that leads immediately a seating area with great natural light. Separate dining room, followed by the living room which has a fireplace. The kitchen has all stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar and plenty counterspace. Enjoy the deck which is immediately outside of the kitchen, with great views of the backyard. Master bedroom on the upper level has a master bath and ample closet space. A full hall bath serves the remaining bedrooms on this level. Take advantage of the den and full bath on the lower level of the home and a hot tub!

Pets welcome on a case by case basis with additional deposit.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Eddie at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 301.325.9323 or email ejohnson@baymgmtgroup.com

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-prince-georges-county-md/

(RLNE5063063)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6109 Tilghman Dr have any available units?
6109 Tilghman Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Laurel, MD.
What amenities does 6109 Tilghman Dr have?
Some of 6109 Tilghman Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6109 Tilghman Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6109 Tilghman Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6109 Tilghman Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6109 Tilghman Dr is pet friendly.
Does 6109 Tilghman Dr offer parking?
No, 6109 Tilghman Dr does not offer parking.
Does 6109 Tilghman Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6109 Tilghman Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6109 Tilghman Dr have a pool?
Yes, 6109 Tilghman Dr has a pool.
Does 6109 Tilghman Dr have accessible units?
No, 6109 Tilghman Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6109 Tilghman Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6109 Tilghman Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6109 Tilghman Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 6109 Tilghman Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Anne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDTowson, MD
North Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDBurtonsville, MDNorth Laurel, MDFulton, MDSouth Laurel, MDFairland, MDCalverton, MD
Savage, MDMaryland City, MDBeltsville, MDCloverly, MDWhite Oak, MDColesville, MDCollege Park, MDJessup, MDIlchester, MDAdelphi, MDGreenbelt, MDElkridge, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College