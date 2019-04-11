All apartments in University Park
6703 41st Ave
Last updated April 11 2019 at 10:24 AM

6703 41st Ave

6703 41st Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6703 41st Avenue, University Park, MD 20782
University Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
6 bedroom, 3 bathroom single-family home - Property Id: 107114

Quiet Neighborhood in University Park, MD. Average bedroom size 12ft x 11ft. Only $2900/month!

1. Low down payment
2. Easy monthly payments
3. No bank qualifications
4. Damaged credit is okay

Put Your Money Towards Your Future! Stop throwing your money away to landlords and put it towards your next new home. Even if you don't have stellar credit, length of employment, or tons of money, you can still own your next home utilizing our Rent-to-Own Program. Please call us for more details!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/107114
Property Id 107114

(RLNE4778689)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6703 41st Ave have any available units?
6703 41st Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University Park, MD.
What amenities does 6703 41st Ave have?
Some of 6703 41st Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6703 41st Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6703 41st Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6703 41st Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 6703 41st Ave is pet friendly.
Does 6703 41st Ave offer parking?
No, 6703 41st Ave does not offer parking.
Does 6703 41st Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6703 41st Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6703 41st Ave have a pool?
No, 6703 41st Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6703 41st Ave have accessible units?
No, 6703 41st Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6703 41st Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6703 41st Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 6703 41st Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 6703 41st Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
