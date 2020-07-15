139 Apartments for rent in Travilah, MD with balconies
The average water flow for the Potomac River, located partly within the boundaries of Travilah, is seven billion gallons a day. In fact, over 486 million gallons are used for drinking water daily just for the D.C. area. That's a lot of thirsty politicians!
Located on the Potomac River about 15 or 20 miles outside of D.C., Travilah, Maryland, offers the kind of delightful, escapist suburban living that many folks today are searching for. Flush with gorgeous scenery, friendly neighbors and easy access to highways, Travilah certainly seems like a paradise for residents. Sure, it doesn't have many shops within walking distance, but that's more than made up for with its proximity to Washington, Chesapeake Bay (and its undeniably superior crab cakes) and, of course, Baltimore to the north. Its ideal geography means it's also close to Philly, Atlantic City and Richmond, given enough driving time, so weekends are never dull. Of course, inside the CDP things are pretty calm, which makes for a nice balance. Go home for peace and serenity and head out for work or good times in some of the most exciting locations in America. It's hard to say no to that. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Travilah renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.