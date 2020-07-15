Apartment List
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:18 PM

139 Apartments for rent in Travilah, MD with balconies

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
9614 VEIRS DRIVE
9614 Veirs Dr, Travilah, MD
5 Bedrooms
$5,200
4266 sqft
Available now. This beautiful house was built last year in 2019 including a spacious deck, huge vinyl fenced yard and large shed. The driveway can fit 8 cars and 2 cars in the garage. All kitchen and bathroom countertops are granite.

1 of 40

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
13120 LUVIE LANE
13120 Luvie Ln, Travilah, MD
5 Bedrooms
$6,500
5000 sqft
FABULOUS FULLY RENOVATED COTTAGE/FARM HOUSE IN SOUGHT AFTER MERRY-GO-ROUND COMMUNITY WITH WRAPAROUND PORCH & GORGEOUS RIVER VIEWS. CHERRY FLRS, GOURMET KITCHEN, 2 FIREPLACES, FULLY FINISHED LOWER LEVEL WITH PRIVATE APARTMENT. TWO CAR GARAGE.

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
12727 RIVER RD
12727 River Road, Travilah, MD
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
Spacious main level living on a 3 acre private lot with swimming pool. Family room, Kitchen, Dining, Owner's suite with office and bedroom with full bath complete the main level. Deck off of family room provide gorgeous views of the rear lot.
Results within 1 mile of Travilah
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
42 Units Available
Avalon at Traville
14240 Alta Oaks Dr, North Potomac, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,595
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1216 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,610
1432 sqft
Tucked into a beautiful, natural setting, but still near everything that North Potomac has to offer. Enjoy modern amenities and security features, as well as a community lounge, billiards room, pool, playground courts and business center.

1 of 41

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
West Rockville
2 Bent Pine Court
2 Bent Pine Court, Rockville, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
2760 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bedroom/2.5 Bath Brick Front Single Family Home with Full Basement in the Wooton District of Potomac - Beautiful 4 Bedroom Brick front Colonial Home with a 2 car garage.

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
14114 SILENT WOOD WAY
14114 Silent Wood Way, North Potomac, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
Beautiful brick colonial in Dufief Mill on a quiet street. Wootton cluster. Four bedrooms, 2 full and one half baths on 3 levels. Main level office, formal living and dining room.

1 of 43

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
West Rockville
11 Hearthstone Court
11 Hearthstone Court, Rockville, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,750
2490 sqft
Beautifully Updated Colonial on Quiet Cul-de-Sac - Stunningly beautiful upgrades throughout! Wood floors, spacious & bright grommet kitchen with breakfast nook, separate dining room, fireplace, main level laundry, garage and fenced rear yard.

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
8924 COLD SPRING
8924 Cold Spring Road, Potomac, MD
5 Bedrooms
$4,000
3500 sqft
Spacious Colonial with Updated Kitchen and Baths sitting on a Private Corner Lot Directly in front of Hadley Park with Playgrounds and Extensive Walking Paths. Wonderful CommunityLocated Near I270 and Falls Rd, Top Ranked Schools.

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
10233 NORTON ROAD
10233 Norton Road, Potomac, MD
Studio
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$4,700
3753 sqft
Usually a picture is worth a thousand words...not this time. This is a must see property located in the heart of S. Glen Rd/Potomac area and in the Churchill School District. Sitting on 4.

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
11120 LAKE BREEZE DRIVE
11120 Lake Breeze Drive, North Potomac, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2962 sqft
Please make sure you and your clients all wear masks, gloves and shoe coverings when viewing the property.

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
10500 PRAIRIE LANDING TERRACE
10500 Prairie Landing Terrace, North Potomac, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1700 sqft
WELL-MAINTAINED END UNIT WITH GREAT LOCATION! 3 BEDROOMS 3.5 BATHROOM. LOT'S UPGRADES: GRANITE COUNTER-TOP, NEWER REFRIGERATOR, NEWER STOVE, NEW HEATING AND A/C. WOOD FLOOR.

1 of 51

Last updated August 14 at 10:24 PM
1 Unit Available
9605 REACH ROAD
9605 Reach Road, Potomac, MD
6 Bedrooms
$4,500
3760 sqft
MOVE IN BEFORE SCHOOL...KITCHEN REDONE COUPLE YRS AGO...LARGER model backs to gorgeous wooded parkland. (4BR UP AND 2BR DOWN),1st floor Library (can be used as Bedroom if needed) in addition to 6BR (4 up and 2 down).

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
11006 OUTPOST DR
11006 Outpost Drive, North Potomac, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1134 sqft
GREAT location! Great price! Sunny, bright and clean 3 bedroom, 2 full bath TH in desirable North Potomaclocation! Built-in bookcases in finished rec room, updated bathrooms, washer and dryer. Fullyfenced back yard with patio and landscaping.
Results within 5 miles of Travilah
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
4 Units Available
Maplewood Villas
325 N Summit Ave, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,425
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully appointed homes with arched doorways, floor-to-ceiling windows, and custom flooring. Amenities include a playground and basketball. Minutes from I-270 and Route 355. Close to all the fun of downtown Gaithersburg.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 10:12 PM
19 Units Available
Seneca Club Apartments
18065 Cottage Garden Dr, Germantown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,361
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,433
910 sqft
Carefully manicured setting with pet-friendly policies. Short distance from MARC Germantown station and I-270. Residents enjoy access to high-speed internet, personal balconies, swimming pool, playground, spa, sauna and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 80

Last updated July 15 at 09:32 PM
42 Units Available
Cadence at Crown
113 Ellington Blvd, Gaithersburg, MD
Studio
$1,768
596 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,632
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,016
1100 sqft
Now Open for tours and leasing. Experience the ultimate in services and amenities at Cadence at Crown apartments in Gaithersburg, MD. Adjacent to the shopping, dining and nightlife of Downtown Crown including Harris Teeter, Starbucks and LA Fitness.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 09:32 PM
$
7 Units Available
The Courts Of Devon
501 Main St, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,999
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,752
1210 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,818
1292 sqft
Pet-friendly, wheelchair-accessible complex modeled on turn-of-the-century architecture. Spacious and accommodating units with nine-foot ceilings and extra storage. Across the street from Kentlands Square Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
23 Units Available
Camden Shady Grove
9709 Key West Ave, Rockville, MD
Studio
$1,497
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,633
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,098
1131 sqft
Floor plans from studio to three-bedrooms plus loft, fully equipped with lots of community and apartment amenities. Down street from Downtown Crown and a few miles from Downtown Rockville. Dog park and grooming area.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
34 Units Available
Bainbridge Shady Grove Metro
15955 Frederick Rd, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,574
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,073
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1127 sqft
Relax in the outdoor pool or stay warm near the patio fire pit. Large, open floor plans with personal balconies. Conveniently located by Shady Grove Metro Station to make commutes effortless.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
15 Units Available
West Rockville
Camden Fallsgrove
719 Fallsgrove Dr, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,670
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently remodeled with upgrades like quartz counters and stainless steel appliances, plus in-unit laundry. Residents enjoy outdoor pool, tennis court and billiards lounge. Pet-friendly. 24-Hour fitness center and maintenance on-site.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
23 Units Available
The Daley at Shady Grove Apartments
8010 Gramercy Blvd, Rockville, MD
Studio
$1,499
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,618
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,986
1119 sqft
Spacious layouts with generous kitchens, wood plank flooring and large windows. Stainless steel appliances and Moen fixtures. Conveniently located near public transit, coffee shops, retail, restaurants and more. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
26 Units Available
West Rockville
Post Fallsgrove
102 Fallsgrove Blvd, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,520
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
1020 sqft
Spacious one- and two-bedrooms have high ceilings with crown molding, in-unit laundry, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Access to game room and cinema. Walk to Adventist HealthCare Shady Grove Medical Center, shops and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
24 Units Available
East Rockville
Galvan
1750 Rockville Pike, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,480
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1057 sqft
Fitness center, rec room and lobby have artistic decorations. Units have open floor plans and large closets. In-unit laundry, patios and balconies offer privacy within an enjoyable community.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
16 Units Available
The Terano
5720 Fishers Ln, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,605
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1206 sqft
Rated as Somewhat Walkable with Good Transit by WalkScore. Community lounge areas, pool, shuffleboard and dog park. High-end features including in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, granite counters and fireplace.
City Guide for Travilah, MD

The average water flow for the Potomac River, located partly within the boundaries of Travilah, is seven billion gallons a day. In fact, over 486 million gallons are used for drinking water daily just for the D.C. area. That's a lot of thirsty politicians!

Located on the Potomac River about 15 or 20 miles outside of D.C., Travilah, Maryland, offers the kind of delightful, escapist suburban living that many folks today are searching for. Flush with gorgeous scenery, friendly neighbors and easy access to highways, Travilah certainly seems like a paradise for residents. Sure, it doesn't have many shops within walking distance, but that's more than made up for with its proximity to Washington, Chesapeake Bay (and its undeniably superior crab cakes) and, of course, Baltimore to the north. Its ideal geography means it's also close to Philly, Atlantic City and Richmond, given enough driving time, so weekends are never dull. Of course, inside the CDP things are pretty calm, which makes for a nice balance. Go home for peace and serenity and head out for work or good times in some of the most exciting locations in America. It's hard to say no to that. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Travilah, MD

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Travilah renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

