3 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:21 PM
130 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Travilah, MD
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
9614 VEIRS DRIVE
9614 Veirs Dr, Travilah, MD
Available now. This beautiful house was built last year in 2019 including a spacious deck, huge vinyl fenced yard and large shed. The driveway can fit 8 cars and 2 cars in the garage. All kitchen and bathroom countertops are granite.
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
9906 RIVER VIEW CT
9906 River View Court, Travilah, MD
**FULLY FURNISHED RENTAL ** One of kind rental opportunity! Spectacular 4 BD 5.5 BA estate home featured in House Beautiful and Decor magazines.
1 of 40
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
13120 LUVIE LANE
13120 Luvie Ln, Travilah, MD
FABULOUS FULLY RENOVATED COTTAGE/FARM HOUSE IN SOUGHT AFTER MERRY-GO-ROUND COMMUNITY WITH WRAPAROUND PORCH & GORGEOUS RIVER VIEWS. CHERRY FLRS, GOURMET KITCHEN, 2 FIREPLACES, FULLY FINISHED LOWER LEVEL WITH PRIVATE APARTMENT. TWO CAR GARAGE.
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
12727 RIVER RD
12727 River Road, Travilah, MD
Spacious main level living on a 3 acre private lot with swimming pool. Family room, Kitchen, Dining, Owner's suite with office and bedroom with full bath complete the main level. Deck off of family room provide gorgeous views of the rear lot.
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
11405 CROWNWOOD LN
11405 Crownwood Lane, Travilah, MD
Wootton High School district. The main fl features a two story foyer, study room, Gourmet kitchen w/island & breakfast look., Family rm w/cathedral ceiling & skylights, Formal living/dining rm.
Results within 1 mile of Travilah
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
42 Units Available
Avalon at Traville
14240 Alta Oaks Dr, North Potomac, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,610
1432 sqft
Tucked into a beautiful, natural setting, but still near everything that North Potomac has to offer. Enjoy modern amenities and security features, as well as a community lounge, billiards room, pool, playground courts and business center.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
West Rockville
5 Surry Ct
5 Surry Court, Rockville, MD
Available 09/01/20 Newly renovated home in Wootton school district - Property Id: 318395 This single family home has a newly renovated modern and open kitchen with a large pantry.
1 of 41
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
West Rockville
2 Bent Pine Court
2 Bent Pine Court, Rockville, MD
Beautiful 4 Bedroom/2.5 Bath Brick Front Single Family Home with Full Basement in the Wooton District of Potomac - Beautiful 4 Bedroom Brick front Colonial Home with a 2 car garage.
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
14114 SILENT WOOD WAY
14114 Silent Wood Way, North Potomac, MD
Beautiful brick colonial in Dufief Mill on a quiet street. Wootton cluster. Four bedrooms, 2 full and one half baths on 3 levels. Main level office, formal living and dining room.
1 of 43
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
West Rockville
11 Hearthstone Court
11 Hearthstone Court, Rockville, MD
Beautifully Updated Colonial on Quiet Cul-de-Sac - Stunningly beautiful upgrades throughout! Wood floors, spacious & bright grommet kitchen with breakfast nook, separate dining room, fireplace, main level laundry, garage and fenced rear yard.
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
8924 COLD SPRING
8924 Cold Spring Road, Potomac, MD
Spacious Colonial with Updated Kitchen and Baths sitting on a Private Corner Lot Directly in front of Hadley Park with Playgrounds and Extensive Walking Paths. Wonderful CommunityLocated Near I270 and Falls Rd, Top Ranked Schools.
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
10233 NORTON ROAD
10233 Norton Road, Potomac, MD
Usually a picture is worth a thousand words...not this time. This is a must see property located in the heart of S. Glen Rd/Potomac area and in the Churchill School District. Sitting on 4.
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
11120 LAKE BREEZE DRIVE
11120 Lake Breeze Drive, North Potomac, MD
Please make sure you and your clients all wear masks, gloves and shoe coverings when viewing the property.
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
10500 PRAIRIE LANDING TERRACE
10500 Prairie Landing Terrace, North Potomac, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1700 sqft
WELL-MAINTAINED END UNIT WITH GREAT LOCATION! 3 BEDROOMS 3.5 BATHROOM. LOT'S UPGRADES: GRANITE COUNTER-TOP, NEWER REFRIGERATOR, NEWER STOVE, NEW HEATING AND A/C. WOOD FLOOR.
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
9307 BENTRIDGE AVENUE
9307 Bentridge Avenue, Potomac, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1952 sqft
**Completed applications due by 6/16 @ 5:00 PM** Secure your new, clean, low-maintenance home in time for Independence Day! Your carpet-free home features new windows, roof, kitchen, and bathrooms (August 2018) and is available to rent as early as
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
11317 AMBERLEA FARM DRIVE
11317 Amberlea Farm Drive, North Potomac, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1240 sqft
Highly desirable Wootton school district! Beautiful brick townhome in the perfect location, with parks and community center within walking distance. Features quiet backyard facing a wooded area.
1 of 89
Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
10208 SORREL AVENUE
10208 Sorrel Avenue, Potomac, MD
Stately brick updated home near Potomac Village with grand marble foyer, embassy sized living and dining rooms, large five bedrooms and four bathrooms on the upper level, fully finished basement with in-law suite, and a fenced large back yard.
1 of 51
Last updated August 14 at 10:24 PM
1 Unit Available
9605 REACH ROAD
9605 Reach Road, Potomac, MD
MOVE IN BEFORE SCHOOL...KITCHEN REDONE COUPLE YRS AGO...LARGER model backs to gorgeous wooded parkland. (4BR UP AND 2BR DOWN),1st floor Library (can be used as Bedroom if needed) in addition to 6BR (4 up and 2 down).
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
11006 OUTPOST DR
11006 Outpost Drive, North Potomac, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1134 sqft
GREAT location! Great price! Sunny, bright and clean 3 bedroom, 2 full bath TH in desirable North Potomaclocation! Built-in bookcases in finished rec room, updated bathrooms, washer and dryer. Fullyfenced back yard with patio and landscaping.
Results within 5 miles of Travilah
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 06:40 PM
25 Units Available
Seneca Village
750 Clopper Rd, Gaithersburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1136 sqft
Recently renovated units in a green complex that accepts pets and section 8. Fire pit, pool, and playground on site. Nearby Quince Orchard Plaza offers dining and retail options. Close to I-270.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 15 at 06:29 PM
39 Units Available
The Monterey Apartments
5901 Montrose Rd, North Bethesda, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,237
1519 sqft
Centrally-located with easy access to Montrose Shopping Center, Trader Joe's, Whole Foods Market, and more. Tenants can take advantage of fire pit, gym, pool, yoga, and internet cafe. Units feature granite counters and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
23 Units Available
The Montgomery Apartments
6425 Rock Forest Dr, North Bethesda, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,630
1334 sqft
Right off I-270. Upgraded features including chef-inspired kitchens, open-concept layouts and lots of storage. High-end fitness center with Cardio Theater, resort-like pool and pool deck.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
15 Units Available
Central Rockville
Rollins Park
1599 E Jefferson St, Rockville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,224
1232 sqft
These apartments offer quaint, community feel close to ample entertainment options. Enjoy living within walking distance to the Congressional Plaza Shopping Center or stay at home and take advantage of the pool and tennis court.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 15 at 06:37 PM
18 Units Available
West Rockville
Villas at Rockville
1699 Yale Pl, Rockville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,325
1792 sqft
Within walking distance of Montgomery College and close to Shady Grove Metro Station. Units feature breakfast bars, energy efficient windows, and patios. Community offers storage areas and a pool.
