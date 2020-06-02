All apartments in Travilah
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:50 AM

13539 Flowerfield Drive

13539 Flowerfield Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13539 Flowerfield Drive, Travilah, MD 20854

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
car charging
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
13539 Flowerfield Drive Available 07/01/20 "Coming Soon" Luxury 4 Level Picturesque Townhouse with Wooded Views!! - Absolutely STUNNING!! Luxurious open floor plan, 4 exquisitely finished levels, light & bright throughout with 3 outdoor living spaces!! Airy and spacious eat-in kitchen w/white cabinets, tile flooring, stone backsplash, stainless appliances, breakfast counter and large center island all opens up to spacious rear deck.

Gorgeous, picturesque wooded backdrop with stunning views from entire rear of property; deck, kitchen, master bedroom, basement rec room and top floor loft plus additional balcony. Finished walk-out basement with private patio, gas fireplace, full bathroom and 2 car front-loading garage equipped with Electric Car Charge Station!!

Three spacious bedrooms on third level. Large master suite w/walk-in closet & en-suite bath featuring dual vanity, gorgeous tile & glass shower plus soaking tub.

Top floor features great space for office/den/additional bedroom with walk-out to private rooftop deck overlooking glorious landscape. Additional features include, bedroom level laundry, recessed lighting throughout, main level powder room, custom shades & curtains, hardwood floors,

This one won't last long.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3958780)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13539 Flowerfield Drive have any available units?
13539 Flowerfield Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Travilah, MD.
What amenities does 13539 Flowerfield Drive have?
Some of 13539 Flowerfield Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13539 Flowerfield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13539 Flowerfield Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13539 Flowerfield Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13539 Flowerfield Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Travilah.
Does 13539 Flowerfield Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13539 Flowerfield Drive offers parking.
Does 13539 Flowerfield Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13539 Flowerfield Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13539 Flowerfield Drive have a pool?
Yes, 13539 Flowerfield Drive has a pool.
Does 13539 Flowerfield Drive have accessible units?
No, 13539 Flowerfield Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13539 Flowerfield Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 13539 Flowerfield Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13539 Flowerfield Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 13539 Flowerfield Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

