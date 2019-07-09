13514 HAYWORTH DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse playground pool tennis court

Spacious, sun-lit & immaculate 4 bedrooms, 3+1 baths, end unit TH. Hardwood on all levels, new deck with trex composite flooring, walkout basement to stone patio, vegetable gardening ready. Located in excellent school district and a great neighborhood with walking/bike trails, playgrounds, community pool, tennis and basketball court, club house. Minutes to I270. Available 7/1/18. $50 per adult application fee. Must see. Note: tenants in the house and/or to show. Call Listing-Agent First to show this property. Showing time: M-F, 2:00 pm ~ 6:00 pm; Sat-Sun, by appointment. Remove shoes when entering the house, your understanding is appreciated.