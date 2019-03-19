All apartments in Travilah
Travilah, MD
10709 BOSWELL LANE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10709 BOSWELL LANE

10709 Boswell Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10709 Boswell Lane, Travilah, MD 20854

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful Potomac Glen HOME on HUUGE lot with large DECK and gazebo, hardwood floors throughout main level, large oversized kitchen with granite, island, butlers pantry, open to Family room with stone FPL, main floor OFFICE, large fin walk out basement with BR and FB, Luxury master bath with 2 vanities, oversized soaking tub and sep shower. * ** Pets allowed case by case with $30 additional rent and $500 sec dep. ****** AGENTS read the Agent Private remarks please !!! ** Pets allowed case by case with $30 additional rent and $500 sec dep.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10709 BOSWELL LANE have any available units?
10709 BOSWELL LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Travilah, MD.
What amenities does 10709 BOSWELL LANE have?
Some of 10709 BOSWELL LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10709 BOSWELL LANE currently offering any rent specials?
10709 BOSWELL LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10709 BOSWELL LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 10709 BOSWELL LANE is pet friendly.
Does 10709 BOSWELL LANE offer parking?
No, 10709 BOSWELL LANE does not offer parking.
Does 10709 BOSWELL LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10709 BOSWELL LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10709 BOSWELL LANE have a pool?
No, 10709 BOSWELL LANE does not have a pool.
Does 10709 BOSWELL LANE have accessible units?
No, 10709 BOSWELL LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 10709 BOSWELL LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10709 BOSWELL LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 10709 BOSWELL LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 10709 BOSWELL LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
