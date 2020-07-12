/
/
/
lutherville timonium
Last updated July 12 2020 at 1:55 PM
194 Apartments for rent in Lutherville - Timonium, Timonium, MD
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
12 Units Available
Seminary Roundtop
803 Roundtop Ct, Lutherville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,232
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,314
800 sqft
Enjoy a large apartment unit with a private balcony located conveniently next to I-83. Complex offers private parking and a pool. Each building has independent laundry facilities. Shopping, dining, parks and golf all within nearby.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
17 Units Available
Padonia Village Apartments
88 E Padonia Rd, Timonium, MD
Studio
$1,145
518 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,240
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1110 sqft
Apartments in this complex range from studio to three-bedroom units, featuring air-conditioning, private patio or balcony, and carpeting. Community amenities include on-site laundry, clubhouse, playground, pool and tennis court. Pet-friendly, with 24-hour maintenance available.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
148 SPRINGSIDE DRIVE
148 Springside Drive, Timonium, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1920 sqft
Great rental in great neighborhood. Place your clients in wonderful school system. Get the kids in the school now. Available now for immediate occupancy .
Results within 1 mile of Lutherville - Timonium
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
$
106 Units Available
Avalon Towson
2 East Joppa Road, Towson, MD
Studio
$1,385
499 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,675
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,115
1080 sqft
Avalon Towson, located among the highly anticipated shops and restaurants of Circle East, features studio, 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments. These pet-friendly apartments feature stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and washer and dryer.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
15 Units Available
Hunt Club
2 Garston Ct, Cockeysville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,180
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,356
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,501
1195 sqft
This apartment community is just blocks from the local elementary school, parks and a golf course. One- to three-bedroom homes have air conditioning and in-unit laundry, along with extra storage. Community pool, sauna and gym.
Verified
1 of 57
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
$
96 Units Available
The Colony at Towson
1 Bonrock Ct, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,000
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
887 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1182 sqft
Spacious residences with in-unit laundry nook. Air conditioning, ceiling fans, carpet and hardwood flooring throughout, patio or balcony and garbage disposal. Pool, 24-hour gym, clubhouse, coffee bar and dog park.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
23 Units Available
Kenilworth at Charles
1149 Donington Cir, Towson, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,240
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1015 sqft
A variety of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments located near North Charles Street and Kenilworth Drive. Amenities include 24-hour maintenance, central air, a dishwasher, wall-to-wall carpeting, walk-in closets and more.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 12 at 01:32pm
22 Units Available
The Winthrop
913 Southerly Rd, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,679
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,848
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Green apartment community near Goucher College. Apartments feature flowing layouts with designer bathrooms and sleek kitchens. Multiple communal amenities, including a culinary lounge, game room, music practice studio, and health and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
$
9 Units Available
The Apartments at Saddle Brooke
307 Foxfire Pl, Cockeysville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,153
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,226
935 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,559
1125 sqft
Close to Hunt Valley Towne Centre and Hunt Valley Light Rail Station. 1-3 bedroom apartments in landscaped complex with a community center, dog park, fitness center, playground and swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
3 Units Available
The Quarters at Towson Town Center
960 Southerly Rd, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,469
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
1266 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly apartment community near Goucher College. One- to three-bedroom residences feature all appliances, granite countertops, walk-in closets, and air conditioning. Community amenities include clubhouse, media room, gym, business center, pool, bike storage, and much more.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
27 Units Available
Towson Promenade
707 York Rd, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,361
1013 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1552 sqft
Located in the heart of downtown Towson. Within walking distance of the shops at Towson Town Center. Sleek facility with theater room, well-equipped fitness center and manicured courtyards. Ten-foot ceilings in air-conditioned units.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 12:05pm
29 Units Available
Steeplechase Apartment Homes
10337 Society Park Dr, Cockeysville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,102
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,321
1057 sqft
Cranbrook Shopping Center and Yorktowne Plaza are only minutes from this property. Community amenities include swimming pool, clubhouse and gym. Apartments offer in-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
12 Units Available
Charlesgate Apartments
8436 Charles Valley Ct, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,415
995 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
1244 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Large units with open living spaces accented by brick exteriors and private balconies. Each apartment offers in-unit laundry. Pool located in outdoor community area. Dine and shop across the street at the Shops at Kenilworth.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
$
5 Units Available
Deertree
10000 Greenside Dr, Cockeysville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,100
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1221 sqft
In the heart of the city, close to Hunt Valley and Towson. Apartments feature gas stoves, walk-in closets, and balconies or patios. Available furnished. Olympic-sized pool, grilling area, community room and playground available.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
35 Units Available
Flats at 703
703 Washington Ave, Towson, MD
Studio
$1,553
580 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,559
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
990 sqft
Nominated for BBJ 2018 Best In Real Estate Award 'Best In Show'! Located within walking distance to the area's hottest entertainment, cafes and restaurants, you'll find endless things to do! The Flats at 703 offers a perfectly measured mix of
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
5 Units Available
5 East
5 Stonewain Ct, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,235
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1250 sqft
Conveniently located near The Shops at Kenilworth and Riderwood Hills Park. Recently renovated units have air conditioning and new appliances. Pets welcome. Swimming pool and on-site laundry for tenant use.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 12:30pm
19 Units Available
Somerset at Towson
754 Camberley Cir, Towson, MD
Studio
$1,075
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1309 sqft
Great location close to Goucher College, Towson University, and Robert E Lee Park. Units feature washers and dryers, cherry cabinets, and recent renovations. Community has park-like setting.
Verified
1 of 74
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
$
1 Unit Available
Ivy Hall At Kenilworth
101 Kenilworth Park Dr, Towson, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent adult living community for 55+ residents. Apartments offer all the modern comforts, including in-unit laundry, newly-renovated interiors, private balconies and central air. Pool in complex. Trader Joe's across the street provides convenient grocery shopping.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Top Field Apartments
10701 Cardington Way #104, Cockeysville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,432
938 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1145 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,958
1395 sqft
Beautiful brick-facade buildings and manicured grounds in a pet-friendly community. Pool, playground and tennis court. Recently renovated apartments. Close to Fox Hollow Golf Course and Loch Raven Reservoir.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated March 28 at 08:29pm
2 Units Available
Raintree Run
5 Deepwater Court, Cockeysville, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$925
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nRossbrooke and Raintree Run apartments offer studios, some of which have a private entrance, one bedroom, one bedroom + den and two bedroom apartments.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated March 28 at 08:28pm
2 Units Available
Rossbrooke Apartments and Townhomes
3-E Deepwater Ct, Cockeysville, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$960
788 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nRossbrooke and Raintree Run apartments offer studios, some of which have a private entrance, one bedroom, one bedroom + den and two bedroom apartments.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated March 28 at 08:20pm
2 Units Available
Wintergreen
531 Lake Vista Cir, Cockeysville, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
885 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nWintergreen Apartments at The Lakes is located in the Dulaney Valley area of Northern Baltimore County in the town of Cockeysville, MD. We offer one, two, and two bedroom with den apartments.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated March 28 at 08:19pm
2 Units Available
Cinnamon Ridge
824 Cinnamon Ridge Pl, Cockeysville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1154 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nWelcome home to Cinnamon Ridge in Cockeysville, MD! We offer two bedroom and two bedroom with den apartments with two full baths and over 1100 square feet of living space.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated February 26 at 07:36pm
4 Units Available
Dulaney Springs
319 Lake Vista Circle, Cockeysville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1116 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nEnjoy your spacious two bedroom or two bedroom with den, two bath apartment home at Spring Valley and Dulaney Spring Apartments.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MD
Wheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDTimonium, MDLutherville, MDMays Chapel, MDCarney, MDParkville, MDOverlea, MD