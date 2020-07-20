50 GERARD AVE

Amenities

Newly remodeled rancher in a perfect location tucked back on quiet street in the Yorkshire-Haverford community. Open floor plan with new kitchen and barstool seating and granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, warm slate tile floor. Refinished oak flooring and lots of natural light throughout the kitchen, dining room and living room. 3 bedrooms with remodeled bathroom. Recently redone basement with kitchenette/bar, full bath and large open space with endless possibilities -in-law suite, extra bedroom, play area~There is extra storage in the basement as well as a separate entrance to the back yard. Wonderful yard with plenty of shade, space to run around and a patio for your summer barbecues. Easy access to the light rail station. Easy commute to Baltimore, Towson and Hunt Valley. Great schools in a friendly neighborhood with community activities throughout the year.