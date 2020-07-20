All apartments in Timonium
Find more places like 50 GERARD AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Timonium, MD
/
50 GERARD AVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

50 GERARD AVE

50 Gerard Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Timonium
See all
Lutherville - Timonium
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

50 Gerard Avenue, Timonium, MD 21093
Lutherville - Timonium

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Newly remodeled rancher in a perfect location tucked back on quiet street in the Yorkshire-Haverford community. Open floor plan with new kitchen and barstool seating and granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, warm slate tile floor. Refinished oak flooring and lots of natural light throughout the kitchen, dining room and living room. 3 bedrooms with remodeled bathroom. Recently redone basement with kitchenette/bar, full bath and large open space with endless possibilities -in-law suite, extra bedroom, play area~There is extra storage in the basement as well as a separate entrance to the back yard. Wonderful yard with plenty of shade, space to run around and a patio for your summer barbecues. Easy access to the light rail station. Easy commute to Baltimore, Towson and Hunt Valley. Great schools in a friendly neighborhood with community activities throughout the year.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 50 GERARD AVE have any available units?
50 GERARD AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Timonium, MD.
What amenities does 50 GERARD AVE have?
Some of 50 GERARD AVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 50 GERARD AVE currently offering any rent specials?
50 GERARD AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 50 GERARD AVE pet-friendly?
No, 50 GERARD AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Timonium.
Does 50 GERARD AVE offer parking?
Yes, 50 GERARD AVE offers parking.
Does 50 GERARD AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 50 GERARD AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 50 GERARD AVE have a pool?
No, 50 GERARD AVE does not have a pool.
Does 50 GERARD AVE have accessible units?
No, 50 GERARD AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 50 GERARD AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 50 GERARD AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 50 GERARD AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 50 GERARD AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Padonia Village Apartments
88 E Padonia Rd
Timonium, MD 21093

Similar Pages

Timonium Apartments with BalconiesTimonium Apartments with Gyms
Timonium Apartments with ParkingTimonium Apartments with Pools
Timonium Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MD
Wheaton, MDOdenton, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDDundalk, MDLake Arbor, MDEast York, PARiverside, MDRed Lion, PANorth Laurel, MDSykesville, MD
Gambrills, MDFulton, MDIlchester, MDChester, MDEldersburg, MDGlen Rock, PAChestertown, MDParkville, PABel Air, MDCape St. Claire, MDGarrison, MDKemp Mill, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lutherville Timonium

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College