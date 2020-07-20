All apartments in Timonium
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

115 Oakway Road

115 Oakway Road · No Longer Available
Location

115 Oakway Road, Timonium, MD 21093
Lutherville - Timonium

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Well Maintained Spacious Cape Cod in Yorkshire Community in Lutherville Timonium - Beautifully maintained 3BR/3.5BA Cape Cod in highly sought after Yorkshire community in Lutherville. Space glalour. Lovely master suite. Great schools, close to shopping and convenient to commuter routes. Beautiful hardwood floors, gas fireplace, crown molding, chair rail, accessible features, finished basement, 3 season room, large fenced yard, plenty of parking, detached garage and shed. Plenty of storage. Quiet street. Don't miss your opportunity to rent this wonderful home. Location is everything!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 Oakway Road have any available units?
115 Oakway Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Timonium, MD.
What amenities does 115 Oakway Road have?
Some of 115 Oakway Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 115 Oakway Road currently offering any rent specials?
115 Oakway Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 Oakway Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 115 Oakway Road is pet friendly.
Does 115 Oakway Road offer parking?
Yes, 115 Oakway Road offers parking.
Does 115 Oakway Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 115 Oakway Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 Oakway Road have a pool?
No, 115 Oakway Road does not have a pool.
Does 115 Oakway Road have accessible units?
No, 115 Oakway Road does not have accessible units.
Does 115 Oakway Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 115 Oakway Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 115 Oakway Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 115 Oakway Road has units with air conditioning.
