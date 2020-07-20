115 Oakway Road

Amenities
Well Maintained Spacious Cape Cod in Yorkshire Community in Lutherville Timonium - Beautifully maintained 3BR/3.5BA Cape Cod in highly sought after Yorkshire community in Lutherville. Space glalour. Lovely master suite. Great schools, close to shopping and convenient to commuter routes. Beautiful hardwood floors, gas fireplace, crown molding, chair rail, accessible features, finished basement, 3 season room, large fenced yard, plenty of parking, detached garage and shed. Plenty of storage. Quiet street. Don't miss your opportunity to rent this wonderful home. Location is everything!
www.essentialsrpm.com/houses-rent
(RLNE4713478)