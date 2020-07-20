115 Oakway Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Well Maintained Spacious Cape Cod in Yorkshire Community in Lutherville Timonium - Beautifully maintained 3BR/3.5BA Cape Cod in highly sought after Yorkshire community in Lutherville. Space glalour. Lovely master suite. Great schools, close to shopping and convenient to commuter routes. Beautiful hardwood floors, gas fireplace, crown molding, chair rail, accessible features, finished basement, 3 season room, large fenced yard, plenty of parking, detached garage and shed. Plenty of storage. Quiet street. Don't miss your opportunity to rent this wonderful home. Location is everything!



