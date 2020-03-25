3142 Brinkley Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking key fob access

This condo is in Temple Hills directly across from JUMBO Int'l Market and Dollar General. The building is under surveillance 24/7 with active security in the neighborhood. Minutes from the National Harbor, DC, 495 as well as 295. Great location! Plenty of shopping available in the neighborhood and relatively metro accessible.



This unit comes with Storage, a dedicated parking space right outside of your unit and a visitors pass for any visitors after 9 pm. The unit is accessible through key fob entry at the front door for security purposes. There is no key to avoid leaving doors unlocked to the building. This building in particular is very quiet and has a nice community feel.



The unit has a washer and dryer as well as in building washer and dryer. Patio and central air. Tenant pays electric only, the other utilities are covered in rent. The kitchen is brand new. Granite Counter Tops and stainless steel appliances. New carpet and great lighting throughout the home. Open concept kitchen and living room for family time.