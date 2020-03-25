All apartments in Temple Hills
Find more places like 3142 Brinkley Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Temple Hills, MD
/
3142 Brinkley Rd
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:17 AM

3142 Brinkley Rd

3142 Brinkley Road · (202) 230-1873
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Temple Hills
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3142 Brinkley Road, Temple Hills, MD 20748
Temple Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

2 Bedrooms

Unit 204 · Avail. Jul 1

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
key fob access
This condo is in Temple Hills directly across from JUMBO Int'l Market and Dollar General. The building is under surveillance 24/7 with active security in the neighborhood. Minutes from the National Harbor, DC, 495 as well as 295. Great location! Plenty of shopping available in the neighborhood and relatively metro accessible.

This unit comes with Storage, a dedicated parking space right outside of your unit and a visitors pass for any visitors after 9 pm. The unit is accessible through key fob entry at the front door for security purposes. There is no key to avoid leaving doors unlocked to the building. This building in particular is very quiet and has a nice community feel.

The unit has a washer and dryer as well as in building washer and dryer. Patio and central air. Tenant pays electric only, the other utilities are covered in rent. The kitchen is brand new. Granite Counter Tops and stainless steel appliances. New carpet and great lighting throughout the home. Open concept kitchen and living room for family time.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3142 Brinkley Rd have any available units?
3142 Brinkley Rd has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Temple Hills, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Temple Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 3142 Brinkley Rd have?
Some of 3142 Brinkley Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3142 Brinkley Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3142 Brinkley Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3142 Brinkley Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 3142 Brinkley Rd is pet friendly.
Does 3142 Brinkley Rd offer parking?
Yes, 3142 Brinkley Rd does offer parking.
Does 3142 Brinkley Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3142 Brinkley Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3142 Brinkley Rd have a pool?
No, 3142 Brinkley Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3142 Brinkley Rd have accessible units?
No, 3142 Brinkley Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3142 Brinkley Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3142 Brinkley Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3142 Brinkley Rd?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Heather Hill
5837 Fisher Rd
Temple Hills, MD 20748
South Pointe
2603 Southern Ave
Temple Hills, MD 20748

Similar Pages

Temple Hills 1 BedroomsTemple Hills 2 Bedrooms
Temple Hills Apartments with ParkingTemple Hills Dog Friendly Apartments
Temple Hills Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VABowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VASuitland, MDWalker Mill, MDChevy Chase, MDLargo, MDBladensburg, MDCapitol Heights, MDGlassmanor, MD
Seabrook, MDTakoma Park, MDBurtonsville, MDMount Rainier, MDHybla Valley, VAKingstowne, VAFort Belvoir, VARiverdale Park, MDGlenmont, MDNewington, VASilver Hill, MDDistrict Heights, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Washington Adventist UniversityUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkPrince George's Community College
Marymount University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity