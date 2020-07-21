All apartments in Takoma Park
Takoma Park, MD
8315 Roanoke Ave. #203
8315 Roanoke Ave. #203

8315 Roanoke Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8315 Roanoke Avenue, Takoma Park, MD 20912
Takoma Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fantastic Renovated Condo with Great Walk Score! Washer/Dryer In Unit! Reserved Parking! - Welcome home to your great apartment located next to Sligo Creek, close to bus routes and a whole lot more!

Come on in to your boutique condo building, open up the front door right into your living room. You'll notice the openness, oversize windows, and beautiful hardwood floors. A built in granite desk with wood cabinetry makes for a great work/life space. The kitchen also offers granite counters, gas range/oven, built in microwave, dishwasher and cabinets, cabinets, cabinets! A stacked washer/dryer adds to the convenience of this place. The bathroom features a full tub for when you need a much deserved soak. The bedroom offers a great closet and serene views.

Please email Lauren Mitchum at Lauren@StreamlineManagement.com to see this great apartment today!

Lease terms:
12 month minimum lease
Pets considered (building only allows 1 pet per unit)
Smoking is prohibited
Resident responsible for electric and gas
Water included in the rent

(RLNE2589366)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8315 Roanoke Ave. #203 have any available units?
8315 Roanoke Ave. #203 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Takoma Park, MD.
What amenities does 8315 Roanoke Ave. #203 have?
Some of 8315 Roanoke Ave. #203's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8315 Roanoke Ave. #203 currently offering any rent specials?
8315 Roanoke Ave. #203 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8315 Roanoke Ave. #203 pet-friendly?
Yes, 8315 Roanoke Ave. #203 is pet friendly.
Does 8315 Roanoke Ave. #203 offer parking?
Yes, 8315 Roanoke Ave. #203 offers parking.
Does 8315 Roanoke Ave. #203 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8315 Roanoke Ave. #203 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8315 Roanoke Ave. #203 have a pool?
No, 8315 Roanoke Ave. #203 does not have a pool.
Does 8315 Roanoke Ave. #203 have accessible units?
No, 8315 Roanoke Ave. #203 does not have accessible units.
Does 8315 Roanoke Ave. #203 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8315 Roanoke Ave. #203 has units with dishwashers.
Does 8315 Roanoke Ave. #203 have units with air conditioning?
No, 8315 Roanoke Ave. #203 does not have units with air conditioning.
