8315 Roanoke Ave. #203

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Fantastic Renovated Condo with Great Walk Score! Washer/Dryer In Unit! Reserved Parking! - Welcome home to your great apartment located next to Sligo Creek, close to bus routes and a whole lot more!



Come on in to your boutique condo building, open up the front door right into your living room. You'll notice the openness, oversize windows, and beautiful hardwood floors. A built in granite desk with wood cabinetry makes for a great work/life space. The kitchen also offers granite counters, gas range/oven, built in microwave, dishwasher and cabinets, cabinets, cabinets! A stacked washer/dryer adds to the convenience of this place. The bathroom features a full tub for when you need a much deserved soak. The bedroom offers a great closet and serene views.



Please email Lauren Mitchum at Lauren@StreamlineManagement.com to see this great apartment today!



Lease terms:

12 month minimum lease

Pets considered (building only allows 1 pet per unit)

Smoking is prohibited

Resident responsible for electric and gas

Water included in the rent



