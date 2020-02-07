All apartments in Takoma Park
8300 Roanoke ave
8300 Roanoke ave

8300 Roanoke Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8300 Roanoke Avenue, Takoma Park, MD 20912
Takoma Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Perfect 2 Bedroom apartment with an amazing view! - Property Id: 207051

This is an amazing 2 bedroom apartment with a wonderful view, this unit is just renovated and has 4 large rooms. 2 of the rooms are the bedrooms which are very spacious and have plenty of closet space, there is also a spectacular living room that has plenty of room to entertain or have your kids play. Lets not forget the kitchen which has be remodeled and its special because it has its own cooking area and a lovely dining room area. Please feel free to contact me if you have any questions.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/207051
Property Id 207051

(RLNE5480887)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8300 Roanoke ave have any available units?
8300 Roanoke ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Takoma Park, MD.
What amenities does 8300 Roanoke ave have?
Some of 8300 Roanoke ave's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8300 Roanoke ave currently offering any rent specials?
8300 Roanoke ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8300 Roanoke ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 8300 Roanoke ave is pet friendly.
Does 8300 Roanoke ave offer parking?
No, 8300 Roanoke ave does not offer parking.
Does 8300 Roanoke ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8300 Roanoke ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8300 Roanoke ave have a pool?
No, 8300 Roanoke ave does not have a pool.
Does 8300 Roanoke ave have accessible units?
No, 8300 Roanoke ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8300 Roanoke ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8300 Roanoke ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 8300 Roanoke ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 8300 Roanoke ave does not have units with air conditioning.

