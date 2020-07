Amenities

patio / balcony parking fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

SHORT TERM LEASE ONLY - Beautiful home available on October 1, 2019. Lease available until March 31, 2020. Lovely 2 bedroom home close to public transportation. There are several bonus rooms but only 2 legal bedroom spaces. Exterior porch space is screened in, kitchen is an eat-in model with lots of cabinets and storage available. Basement area is fully finished. Beautiful home available soon!