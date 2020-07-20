All apartments in Takoma Park
Last updated August 15 2019 at 10:34 AM

6801 Prince Georges Avenue

6801 Prince Georges Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6801 Prince Georges Avenue, Takoma Park, MD 20912
Takoma Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Takoma Park, MD - Charming Cape Cod! - Property Id: 2787

OPEN House 3-5pm on Sat 20th and Sun 21st July, 2019
Address: 6801 Prince Georges Avenue Takoma Park, MD 20912

Charming Cape Cod in Takoma Park! Welcome home to your comfortable, classy, quaint and cozy Cape Cod in Takoma Park! With updated kitchen, air conditioned sun room, hardwood floors, renovated bathrooms & ample storage space, large yard -- you will have a super place to live! Main floor (about 765 sq. ft) has living and sun rooms, kitchen, two bedrooms and full bath. Finished basement has a bedroom, office space (or playroom), full bath and large storage/laundry room. Rental price includes landscaping and gutter cleaning.

Email Makanda at yemanja45@gmail.com or phone (202) 415 2873 to check it out.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/2787p
Property Id 2787

(RLNE5022472)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6801 Prince Georges Avenue have any available units?
6801 Prince Georges Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Takoma Park, MD.
What amenities does 6801 Prince Georges Avenue have?
Some of 6801 Prince Georges Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6801 Prince Georges Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6801 Prince Georges Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6801 Prince Georges Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6801 Prince Georges Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6801 Prince Georges Avenue offer parking?
No, 6801 Prince Georges Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6801 Prince Georges Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6801 Prince Georges Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6801 Prince Georges Avenue have a pool?
No, 6801 Prince Georges Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6801 Prince Georges Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6801 Prince Georges Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6801 Prince Georges Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6801 Prince Georges Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 6801 Prince Georges Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6801 Prince Georges Avenue has units with air conditioning.
