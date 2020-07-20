Amenities

Takoma Park, MD - Charming Cape Cod! - Property Id: 2787



OPEN House 3-5pm on Sat 20th and Sun 21st July, 2019

Address: 6801 Prince Georges Avenue Takoma Park, MD 20912



Charming Cape Cod in Takoma Park! Welcome home to your comfortable, classy, quaint and cozy Cape Cod in Takoma Park! With updated kitchen, air conditioned sun room, hardwood floors, renovated bathrooms & ample storage space, large yard -- you will have a super place to live! Main floor (about 765 sq. ft) has living and sun rooms, kitchen, two bedrooms and full bath. Finished basement has a bedroom, office space (or playroom), full bath and large storage/laundry room. Rental price includes landscaping and gutter cleaning.



Email Makanda at yemanja45@gmail.com or phone (202) 415 2873 to check it out.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/2787p

