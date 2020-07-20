All apartments in Takoma Park
Last updated April 2 2019 at 10:46 AM

38 Columbia Ave

38 Columbia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

38 Columbia Avenue, Takoma Park, MD 20912
Takoma Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
38 Columbia Ave Available 05/01/19 Historic, Modernized Bungalow in Takoma Park! Walk to Metro & Old Town! - Welcome to your surprisingly spacious bungalow located a little over half a mile to the Takoma Metro and even shorter walk to all the local eateries and coffee shops!

As you walk up the front steps onto the porch, your mind should immediately be drawn to the hanging swing and small table, imagining yourself enjoying a cold beverage on a hot day or gently moving back and forth as you relax in the comfort of your new home. When you open the front door and step inside you'll immediately notice the vintage hardwood floors and wood trim in the living room. Continue into the dining room and see the modernized kitchen to satisfy all your cooking needs. With stone counters, new fridge and gas range, you'll be able to prepare delicious meals. The upper level offers 2 full size bedrooms and 1 recently updated bathroom with soaking tub. The upright piano stays with the home if you'd like.

Take the stairs down to the basement where you have room to setup as you please. The options are limitless. You can have a private office, living room, library, play space, gym... whatever you can dream of. And you don't have to worry about going upstairs when nature calls because the lower level features the 2nd full bathroom.

When you feel like catching some fresh air, your backyard has a little room to run and a detached garage to fulfill your storage needs. Don't worry about looking for parking with your very own driveway but ample street spaces are available for you and your guests.

Email (no phone calls please) Scott Goldberg at Scott@StreamlineManagement.com to see this great home today!

Lease terms:
- Pets considered on a case by case basis
- 12 month minimum lease
- Resident responsible for water, gas and electric
- No smoking

(RLNE4776308)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 38 Columbia Ave have any available units?
38 Columbia Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Takoma Park, MD.
What amenities does 38 Columbia Ave have?
Some of 38 Columbia Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 38 Columbia Ave currently offering any rent specials?
38 Columbia Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 38 Columbia Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 38 Columbia Ave is pet friendly.
Does 38 Columbia Ave offer parking?
Yes, 38 Columbia Ave offers parking.
Does 38 Columbia Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 38 Columbia Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 38 Columbia Ave have a pool?
No, 38 Columbia Ave does not have a pool.
Does 38 Columbia Ave have accessible units?
No, 38 Columbia Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 38 Columbia Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 38 Columbia Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 38 Columbia Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 38 Columbia Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
