Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

38 Columbia Ave Available 05/01/19 Historic, Modernized Bungalow in Takoma Park! Walk to Metro & Old Town! - Welcome to your surprisingly spacious bungalow located a little over half a mile to the Takoma Metro and even shorter walk to all the local eateries and coffee shops!



As you walk up the front steps onto the porch, your mind should immediately be drawn to the hanging swing and small table, imagining yourself enjoying a cold beverage on a hot day or gently moving back and forth as you relax in the comfort of your new home. When you open the front door and step inside you'll immediately notice the vintage hardwood floors and wood trim in the living room. Continue into the dining room and see the modernized kitchen to satisfy all your cooking needs. With stone counters, new fridge and gas range, you'll be able to prepare delicious meals. The upper level offers 2 full size bedrooms and 1 recently updated bathroom with soaking tub. The upright piano stays with the home if you'd like.



Take the stairs down to the basement where you have room to setup as you please. The options are limitless. You can have a private office, living room, library, play space, gym... whatever you can dream of. And you don't have to worry about going upstairs when nature calls because the lower level features the 2nd full bathroom.



When you feel like catching some fresh air, your backyard has a little room to run and a detached garage to fulfill your storage needs. Don't worry about looking for parking with your very own driveway but ample street spaces are available for you and your guests.



Email (no phone calls please) Scott Goldberg at Scott@StreamlineManagement.com to see this great home today!



Lease terms:

- Pets considered on a case by case basis

- 12 month minimum lease

- Resident responsible for water, gas and electric

- No smoking



(RLNE4776308)