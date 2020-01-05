All apartments in Takoma Park
Last updated January 5 2020 at 8:04 AM

111 Lee Ave. #103

111 Lee Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

111 Lee Avenue, Takoma Park, MD 20912
Takoma Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
coffee bar
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
Spacious Apartment w/ Parking in Takoma Park! - Here's your chance to move into a surprisingly spacious 1 bedroom apartment located less than a mile to the Takoma Metro and less the 3/4 of a mile to Old Town Takoma with its restaurants, bars, coffee shops, farmer's market and cool vibe.

This condo boasts beautiful hardwood floors, a sunny open floor plan with spacious living and dining areas and an upgraded kitchen with gas cooking. Large bedroom with walk-in closet and upgraded hall bathroom.

Email Lauren Mitchum to see this awesome place today at Lauren@StreamlineManagement.com

Lease terms:
12 month minimum lease
Sorry, no pets
Resident responsible for electric
Water & gas included in rent

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5273298)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 111 Lee Ave. #103 have any available units?
111 Lee Ave. #103 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Takoma Park, MD.
What amenities does 111 Lee Ave. #103 have?
Some of 111 Lee Ave. #103's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 111 Lee Ave. #103 currently offering any rent specials?
111 Lee Ave. #103 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111 Lee Ave. #103 pet-friendly?
No, 111 Lee Ave. #103 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Takoma Park.
Does 111 Lee Ave. #103 offer parking?
Yes, 111 Lee Ave. #103 offers parking.
Does 111 Lee Ave. #103 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 111 Lee Ave. #103 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 Lee Ave. #103 have a pool?
No, 111 Lee Ave. #103 does not have a pool.
Does 111 Lee Ave. #103 have accessible units?
No, 111 Lee Ave. #103 does not have accessible units.
Does 111 Lee Ave. #103 have units with dishwashers?
No, 111 Lee Ave. #103 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 111 Lee Ave. #103 have units with air conditioning?
No, 111 Lee Ave. #103 does not have units with air conditioning.

