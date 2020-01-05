111 Lee Ave. #103

Amenities

hardwood floors parking recently renovated walk in closets coffee bar some paid utils

Spacious Apartment w/ Parking in Takoma Park! - Here's your chance to move into a surprisingly spacious 1 bedroom apartment located less than a mile to the Takoma Metro and less the 3/4 of a mile to Old Town Takoma with its restaurants, bars, coffee shops, farmer's market and cool vibe.



This condo boasts beautiful hardwood floors, a sunny open floor plan with spacious living and dining areas and an upgraded kitchen with gas cooking. Large bedroom with walk-in closet and upgraded hall bathroom.



Email Lauren Mitchum to see this awesome place today at Lauren@StreamlineManagement.com



Lease terms:

12 month minimum lease

Sorry, no pets

Resident responsible for electric

Water & gas included in rent



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5273298)