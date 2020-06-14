Apartment List
499 Apartments for rent in Summerfield, MD with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Summerfield renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep... Read Guide >

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Seat Pleasant
1 Unit Available
1019 Carrington Ave
1019 Carrington Avenue, Summerfield, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1734 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Newly Renovated 4bedroom SFH near DC - Property Id: 297082 Beautiful fully renovated home, including all new appliances and hardwood floors--everything new.

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
644 Spectator Ave
644 Spectator Avenue, Summerfield, MD
1 Bedroom
$860
100 sqft
ROOM for rent in a shared townhome. (This is NOT a one bedroom apartment, but it is a room for rent in a townhome.) You will feel right at home in this spacious ROOM with ample closet space in a luxury townhome steps from the Morgan Blvd metro.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
511 Tailgate Terrace
511 Tailgate Terrace, Summerfield, MD
1 Bedroom
$850
200 sqft
ROOM for rent in a shared townhome. (This is NOT a one bedroom apartment, but it is a room for rent in a townhome.) You will feel right at home in this spacious room with ample closet space in a luxury townhome steps from the Morgan Blvd metro.

1 of 22

Last updated August 16 at 10:37pm
1 Unit Available
615 SPECTATOR AVENUE
615 Spectator Avenue, Summerfield, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1776 sqft
Elegant and wonderful, one of the largest end units, Brick front and side, 2 car separate garage. Main level: step into a large open living space, Loads of closet space, 1 bedroom, full bath, walk out to garage, great for in-law and/or roommates.
Results within 1 mile of Summerfield
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
14 Units Available
Tapestry Largo Station
9300 Lottsford Rd, Largo, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,798
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,105
1235 sqft
Luxurious, pet-friendly units with in-unit laundry and patio/balcony offer proximity to the Metro. Enjoy the yoga studio, fitness center, lush courtyards, and community hub. Minutes from Redskin Stadium. Plenty of shopping nearby.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
3 Units Available
Glen Willow Apartments
903 Glen Willow Dr, Seat Pleasant, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
774 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A charming community with plenty of updates. On-site pool, playground and green space. Pets welcomed. All interiors renovated with modern fixtures and appliances. Near area parks and shopping.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
10105 Prince place, #104
10105 Prince Place, Largo, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,399
895 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 06/15/20 A Gorgeous 1BR Luxury Condo/All utilities included - Property Id: 300631 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath beautiful Condo for Rent in Largo/Upper Marlboro Area.

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
Greater Landover
1 Unit Available
2101 COLUMBIA PLACE
2101 Columbia Place, Landover, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,965
1160 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
Ask
Lovely three level Townhome in Fairmont Heights. Home boasts three large bedrooms, one and half bathrooms, living room, dining room, kitchen, family room, with hardwood floors throughout.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
Glenarden
1 Unit Available
9822 SMITHVIEW PLACE
9822 Smithview Place, Glenarden, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1644 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Townhouse located in the Woodmore community in Prince Georges County, MD feature stainless appliances, brick exterior, hardwood floors, carpet in bedrooms, 2 car garageRent includes lawn service and trash collection.

1 of 12

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Greater Landover
1 Unit Available
6837 Forest Terrace
6837 Forest Terrace, Landover, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
Newly Renovated Townhome for Rent - Don't miss this pristine 2 level, 3 bdrm, 1.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
Greater Landover
1 Unit Available
7516 HAWTHORNE STREET
7516 Hawthorne Street, Landover, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
910 sqft
Updated 2 bedroom apartment. Wood floors, stainless appliances. One off street parking permit available.
Results within 5 miles of Summerfield
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Suitland-Silver Hill
15 Units Available
Capital Crossing
3930 Suitland Rd, Suitland, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,187
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,324
840 sqft
Recently renovated apartments stand out for their spacious floor plans, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Located in the city center with fast access to Washington, D.C. and Fairfax Village.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Suitland-Silver Hill
11 Units Available
The Residences at Silver Hill
3501 Terrace Dr, Silver Hill, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,300
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
900 sqft
Modern apartments located along Highway 458 and close to Suitland Parkway. Features include designer kitchens, a full selection of house appliances and in-unit laundry. Includes a courtyard, a community garden and a playground.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
8 Units Available
Courts at Walker Mill
6936 Walker Mill Rd, Capitol Heights, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
784 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
943 sqft
Courts at Walker Mill are humble apartments with a respectable grounds and an Olympic-sized pool. There is a playground for children, and the studio-esque style apartments have a large feel.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
20 Units Available
Phoenix
5802 Annapolis Rd, Hyattsville, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,081
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,434
998 sqft
Conveniently situated near I-495 and Baltimore-Washington Parkway. Spacious 1-2 bedroom apartment homes with breathtaking views of Washington, D.C. Communal amenities include a swimming pool with sundeck, BBQ areas and a fitness center.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:41pm
22 Units Available
The Remy Apartments
7730 Harkins Rd, Lanham, MD
Studio
$1,418
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,624
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1066 sqft
Luxury community offers restaurants, celebration room, indoor fireplaces and pool with cabanas. Units include washer/dryer, open floor plans and electronic door lock systems. Great location in Harkins district, near Orange Line Metro and MARC train.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:19pm
Suitland-Silver Hill
4 Units Available
Avenue Apartments
6311 Pennsylvania Ave, Forestville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,186
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,332
851 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located close to Highway 4 and yards from Great Eastern Shopping Center. Open-plan apartments with patio or balcony, hardwood floors and a fully equipped kitchen. Community includes a pool, a playground and a gym.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
2 Units Available
Admiral Place
4400 Rena Rd, Suitland, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
835 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
973 sqft
Cable-ready modern apartments with every convenience available. Large apartments with central air and heat, ceiling fans, and big walk-in closets. Picnic area, park-like grounds and pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 01:03pm
22 Units Available
Cheverly Gardens
3554 55th Ave, Hyattsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,020
456 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
613 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
755 sqft
Cheverly Gardens is a 409-unit, garden-style apartment community in Hyattsville, Maryland. Each 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments have been newly renovated with features like fully upgraded kitchens, wood-style flooring, and two-tone paint.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
17 Units Available
Lexington Court
5284 Marlboro Pike Suite 303, Capitol Heights, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,210
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
771 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,652
950 sqft
Residents enjoy units with ceiling fan, 2-inch blinds, and garbage disposal. Community includes coffee cafe, dog park, and ample visitor parking. Excellent location for commuters, close to major interstates.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
131 Units Available
Allure Apollo
4401 Telfair Blvd, Camp Springs, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,618
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,173
1219 sqft
At Allure Apollo, enjoy the space of the suburbs with the city conveniences you desire. Stay home and hit the 24-hour gym, resort- style pool or relax by the fire pit.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
East Riverdale
6 Units Available
Oak Ridge
5510 Madison St, Riverdale Park, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,110
475 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
651 sqft
Welcome Home! | Oak Ridge Apartments Important Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update: Due to the circumstances surrounding the recent COVID-19 outbreak, our Leasing Office will be closed to the public until further notice.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Suitland-Silver Hill
5 Units Available
Madison Gardens
3220 Swann Rd, Suitland, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
758 sqft
Spacious apartments designed to receive ample sunlight during the day. Located close to I-495 and Pennsylvania Avenue for and easy commute, it is also just a couple of blocks away from Suitland Metro Station.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Suitland-Silver Hill
5 Units Available
Park Greene
2641 Shadyside Ave, Suitland, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,425
552 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located in Suitland, MD near the Suitland Metro. Luxury units feature in-unit laundry, dishwasher, oversized closets and hardwood floors. Tenants have access to pool, parking, playground and more.
City Guide for Summerfield, MD

"Hark to an exiled son's appeal, Maryland! My mother State! To the I kneel, Maryland! For life and death, for woe and weal, Thy peerless chivalry reveal, and grind thy beauteous limbs with steel, Maryland! My Maryland!" - official state song of Maryland

Summerfield is a suburb of Washington, D.C., a slightly more affordable place to find places for rent in this crowded region. Featuring a number of premier apartments and homes for rent, Summerfield also offers living options like condos, duplexes, and townhouses. If you want to live a suburban town that's a haven for commuters, this is the spot for you. You can have world-class amenities at your fingertips when you want to, but escape from any hustle and bustle when you need peace and quiet. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Summerfield, MD

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Summerfield renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

