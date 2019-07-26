912 MAY LN

Amenities

Available for occupancy Aug 1st. Beautifully maintained 5BR, 3 Full Bath Home. Located in the sought after community of Cloverfields. 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths are located on the main level. 2 additional bedrooms on the upper level along with a 3rd full bath and a "loft" area. Top of the line stainless steel appliances. Mudroom off the kitchen with access to the front and back of the home. Stackable washer and dryer and utility sink in mudroom. Come enjoy the privacy of the large fenced in back yard. Amenities include the beach, pool, boat ramp, marina and playgrounds. Don't miss the opportunity to see this home.. it's going to go FAST. *****Must use LNF online application. Please use Google Chrome when submitting the application - link: https://longandfoster.quickleasepro.com/d/apply/96590/new