All apartments in Stevensville
Find more places like 912 MAY LN.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Stevensville, MD
/
912 MAY LN
Last updated July 26 2019 at 11:31 AM

912 MAY LN

912 May Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

912 May Lane, Stevensville, MD 21666

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
Available for occupancy Aug 1st. Beautifully maintained 5BR, 3 Full Bath Home. Located in the sought after community of Cloverfields. 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths are located on the main level. 2 additional bedrooms on the upper level along with a 3rd full bath and a "loft" area. Top of the line stainless steel appliances. Mudroom off the kitchen with access to the front and back of the home. Stackable washer and dryer and utility sink in mudroom. Come enjoy the privacy of the large fenced in back yard. Amenities include the beach, pool, boat ramp, marina and playgrounds. Don't miss the opportunity to see this home.. it's going to go FAST. *****Must use LNF online application. Please use Google Chrome when submitting the application - link: https://longandfoster.quickleasepro.com/d/apply/96590/new

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 912 MAY LN have any available units?
912 MAY LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stevensville, MD.
What amenities does 912 MAY LN have?
Some of 912 MAY LN's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 912 MAY LN currently offering any rent specials?
912 MAY LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 912 MAY LN pet-friendly?
No, 912 MAY LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stevensville.
Does 912 MAY LN offer parking?
Yes, 912 MAY LN offers parking.
Does 912 MAY LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 912 MAY LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 912 MAY LN have a pool?
Yes, 912 MAY LN has a pool.
Does 912 MAY LN have accessible units?
No, 912 MAY LN does not have accessible units.
Does 912 MAY LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 912 MAY LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 912 MAY LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 912 MAY LN does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Anne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWaldorf, MD
Odenton, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDDundalk, MDBel Air South, MDChester, MDCape St. Claire, MDArnold, MDAnnapolis Neck, MDLake Shore, MDParole, MD
Severna Park, MDPasadena, MDEdgemere, MDRiviera Beach, MDDeale, MDEaston, MDChestertown, MDGambrills, MDBowleys Quarters, MDCrofton, MDMiddle River, MDChesapeake Beach, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityAnne Arundel Community College
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University