525 LOVE POINT ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities accessible parking

Open Rancher on 1/2 acre in Historic Stevensville. Dining room can easily be converted into a 3rd bedroom. Bedrooms are good sized. Eat in Kitchen with Island. Screened back porch for outdoor dining or just enjoying nature. Minutes to the Cross Island Bike/Walking trail, Love Point Park, Terrapin Park. Short walk to Rustico's Restaurant, Peace of Cake Bakery, Antique Stores, Shopping and more. Handicap Accessible ramp, extra wide doorways/halls. Large backyard. More Pictures to Come.Showings beginning 3/31/19.