Stevensville, MD
525 LOVE POINT ROAD
Last updated April 11 2019

525 LOVE POINT ROAD

525 Love Point Road · No Longer Available
Location

525 Love Point Road, Stevensville, MD 21666

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
Open Rancher on 1/2 acre in Historic Stevensville. Dining room can easily be converted into a 3rd bedroom. Bedrooms are good sized. Eat in Kitchen with Island. Screened back porch for outdoor dining or just enjoying nature. Minutes to the Cross Island Bike/Walking trail, Love Point Park, Terrapin Park. Short walk to Rustico's Restaurant, Peace of Cake Bakery, Antique Stores, Shopping and more. Handicap Accessible ramp, extra wide doorways/halls. Large backyard. More Pictures to Come.Showings beginning 3/31/19.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 525 LOVE POINT ROAD have any available units?
525 LOVE POINT ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stevensville, MD.
What amenities does 525 LOVE POINT ROAD have?
Some of 525 LOVE POINT ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 525 LOVE POINT ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
525 LOVE POINT ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 525 LOVE POINT ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 525 LOVE POINT ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stevensville.
Does 525 LOVE POINT ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 525 LOVE POINT ROAD offers parking.
Does 525 LOVE POINT ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 525 LOVE POINT ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 525 LOVE POINT ROAD have a pool?
No, 525 LOVE POINT ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 525 LOVE POINT ROAD have accessible units?
Yes, 525 LOVE POINT ROAD has accessible units.
Does 525 LOVE POINT ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 525 LOVE POINT ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 525 LOVE POINT ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 525 LOVE POINT ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
