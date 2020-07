Amenities

Nice 3 level town home in Spring Ridge. Main level has living room, dining room, kitchen, half bath, and walk out to deck. Upper level has 3 bedrooms. Master has private bath, and others have full hall bath.Lower level is partialy finished with a large family room, half bath, laundry room, and walk out to fenced back yard.