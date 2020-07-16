Apartment List
/
MD
/
south laurel
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated July 16 2020 at 12:59 AM

191 Apartments for rent in South Laurel, MD with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for South Laurel renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and swe... Read Guide >

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
12602 Rustic Rock Ln
12602 Rustic Rock Lane, South Laurel, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1595 sqft
Gorgeous 3 BR/3.
Results within 1 mile of South Laurel
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
4 Units Available
Steward Tower Apartments
200 Fort Meade Rd, Laurel, MD
Studio
$1,040
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,590
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
828 sqft
A charming community just minutes to Washington, D.C. near I-95. Apartments feature oversized closet space, large modern appliances and balconies. On-site amenities include green space. Near public transportation.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 16 at 12:19 AM
10 Units Available
Laurel Lakes
The Points at Laurel Lakes
8220 Marymont Dr, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,446
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,858
1012 sqft
Community offers the beauty of a natural lake-front setting, while being close to I-95 for easy access. Recently renovated units feature outdoor patio space, high-end kitchen finishes, and in-unit laundry. Package receiving and business center.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
19 Units Available
Evolution at Towne Centre
14725 4th St, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,745
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,145
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,434
1453 sqft
Stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops adorn this community's apartments. Only moments from Laurel Shopping Center. Residents enjoy a game room, bocce court and resort-style pool.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
1 Unit Available
Patuxent Place
531 Main St, Laurel, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,390
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Patuxent Place is located in one of the most historic districts in Maryland, making it the perfect choice for those who love the classic charm.

1 of 3

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
405 Montrose Avenue
405 Montrose Avenue, Laurel, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
950 sqft
Spacious apartment with hardwood floors and new modern kitchen and bathroom, walking distance to shopping, restaurants and other conveniences. 1325.00 monthly plus gas and electric. More info & apply online at https://hunt.

1 of 30

Last updated April 16 at 10:49 AM
1 Unit Available
15009 COURTLAND PLACE
15009 Courtland Place, Laurel, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1976 sqft
Renovated 2000 SFT 3-level 3BR, 2F, 2HB town house behind Laurel Town Center. Gleaming Hardwood floors on the main level, ceramic in Kitchen. New Kitchen w/white cabinets, granite counter top, Black SS appliances. Separate Dining.

1 of 19

Last updated April 4 at 06:18 AM
1 Unit Available
704 LAUREL AVE
704 Laurel Avenue, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,085
487 sqft
MOST UTILITIES INCLUDED IN THE RENT! HEAT, WATER, GAS FOR COOKING AND ELECTRIC, EXCEPT AIR CONDITIONING! THERE IS A $75 PER WINDOW UNIT (yours or ours) PER MONTH CHARGE FOR A/C. TYPICALLY, ONE WILL DO THIS APT.
Results within 5 miles of South Laurel
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
27 Units Available
Seven Springs Apartments
9310 Cherry Hill Rd, College Park, MD
Studio
$1,350
427 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
893 sqft
A spring-fed lake. Landscaped scenery. Endless energy. This deluxe apartment community is made for those who love outdoor activity. Get your game on. Features full-sized basketball court, tennis court, jogging trails and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
7 Units Available
Montclair Apartment Homes
3525 Sheffield Manor Ter, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1011 sqft
Newly-renovated apartments with modern design, vaulted ceilings, private balconies and in-unit laundry. Complex offers residents access to swimming pool, tennis court and well-equipped gym. Close to Fairland Recreational Park for outdoor family fun and activities.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 16 at 12:19 AM
10 Units Available
Arcadian
13615 Colgate Way, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,401
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,551
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,192
1465 sqft
The Arcadian apartments in Fairland, Maryland, offer the best in classic Maryland style with all the modern improvements like granite countertops, beautiful landscaping, an outdoor pool and a resident clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
13 Units Available
Stone Point Apartments
116 Stone Point Dr, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,637
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,592
1410 sqft
Luxury-style apartments have hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops. Residents have access to clubhouse, hot tub, media room and coffee bar. Outdoor living includes pools, fire pit, courtyard and community BBQ/grill. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
14 Units Available
Camden Russett
8500 Summit View Rd, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,467
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,488
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,038
1247 sqft
Every unit include luxurious details like built-in bookshelves, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and garden tubs. Cable included with every apartment. Conveniently located near MARC train, BWI Airport, I-295 and I-95.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 16 at 12:32 AM
$
14 Units Available
Westchester Tower Rental Apartments
6200 Westchester Park Dr, College Park, MD
Studio
$1,299
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,405
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1289 sqft
Deluxe tower apartments located in a prime College Park location surrounded by an 1,100 acre National Park. Easy access to the University of Maryland and downtown DC. Pool and fitness room. Wheelchair accessible. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
12 Units Available
Maryland City
Horizon Square
3563 Fort Meade Rd, Maryland City, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,340
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1583 sqft
Conveniently located close to Brockbridge shopping center and popular local dining options. Complex features an Olympic-size swimming pool, multiple manicured courtyards and playground for kids. All units have private balconies and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
25 Units Available
Concord Park at Russett
7903 Orion Cir, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,611
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,721
1320 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,243
1631 sqft
Apartments in this elevator-access building boast chef-inspired kitchens, plank flooring and walk-in closets. In Laurel's Russett neighborhood between Washington, D.C., and Baltimore, with easy access to I-95 and I-295.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
9 Units Available
North Laurel
The Enclave at Emerson Apartments and Townhomes
8450 Upper Sky Way, North Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,739
895 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,142
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,927
1580 sqft
Located right by the I-95 and yards from Gorman Road, these spacious and modern homes feature hardwood floors, carpet, fully appointed kitchens and in-unit laundry. Resident services include tennis, volleyball and a pool.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
16 Units Available
Wynfield Park
10209 Baltimore Ave, College Park, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,699
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,724
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,374
1313 sqft
Elegant apartments in a serene garden setting. Close to downtown shopping, transit and recreation center. 24-hour on site gym. 24 hour concierge service. Pet friendly, furnished units with patio and fireplace.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 16 at 12:09 AM
$
6 Units Available
Stevens Walk
10407 46th Ave, Beltsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,410
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy apartments feature plush carpeting and fully equipped kitchens. Enjoy use of the on-site gym and business center. Near Little Paint Branch Park. Minutes from the Metro rail and I-95.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
2 Units Available
Maryland City
Ashley Apartments
3472 Andrew Ct, Maryland City, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1082 sqft
Units have all utilities included, eat-in kitchens and oversized windows. Located close to Target, Walmart and other shopping. Community offers residents picnic areas, walking paths and 24-hour emergency maintenance.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 10:38 AM
1 Unit Available
North Laurel
Ashbury Court
10095 Washington Blvd N, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,491
1129 sqft
Ashbury Courts offers both one-bedroom and two-bedroom options, making it the perfect starter apartment for the discerning young couple. Also has a short-term lease option!
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
17 Units Available
Duvall Westside
14100 West Side Blvd, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,716
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,051
1209 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,283
1346 sqft
Close to 95, equipped with Nest technology, and conveniently located between Montgomery, Howard, and Prince Georges Counties, Modera WestSide is the perfect home for DC and Maryland commuters!
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
12 Units Available
Powder Mill Village Apartments
3625 Powder Mill Rd, Beltsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,470
980 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1180 sqft
Convenient access to University of Maryland and the Beltway. Tenants can enjoy recently renovated units with hardwood floors, dishwashers and walk-in closets. Luxurious community has on-site laundry, tennis court and pool.

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Kings Contrivance
9503 Clocktower Ln
9503 Clocktower Lane, Columbia, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
2000 sqft
9503 Clocktower Ln Available 07/25/20 Spacious 3 BR Townhouse in Columbia! - Spacious 3 BR/2.
City Guide for South Laurel, MD

There's no place like home? You can rest your head easy in South Laurel.

South Laurel is just north of Washington D.C. Many people who live here commute into the city or into Columbia for work and play. It's a tiny place with just over 20,000 people. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in South Laurel, MD

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for South Laurel renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

South Laurel 1 BedroomsSouth Laurel 2 BedroomsSouth Laurel 3 BedroomsSouth Laurel Apartments with Balconies
South Laurel Apartments with GaragesSouth Laurel Apartments with GymsSouth Laurel Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSouth Laurel Apartments with Parking
South Laurel Apartments with PoolsSouth Laurel Dog Friendly ApartmentsSouth Laurel Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDAspen Hill, MDPasadena, MDMaryland City, MDFort Washington, MDArnold, MDPotomac, MD
Forestville, MDNew Carrollton, MDWhite Oak, MDGlassmanor, MDOlney, MDHuntington, VABeltsville, MDHillcrest Heights, MDMontgomery Village, MDEast Riverdale, MDLochearn, MDFairland, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Anne Arundel Community CollegeBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Howard Community College