South Kensington, MD
10117 THORNWOOD ROAD
Last updated June 6 2020 at 5:17 PM

10117 THORNWOOD ROAD

10117 Thornwood Road · (301) 258-9100
Location

10117 Thornwood Road, South Kensington, MD 20895
South Kensington

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1478 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
VERY CHARMING Parkwood Rambler with addition and renovated KITCHEN. HArdwoods throughout main, main floor office/den, kitchen bamboo hw's, grantie coutners, SS appliances, tile backsplash, updated cabinets, BONUS Family ROOM addition off kitchen in rear of home, Both Full baths have been updated, large rec room in basement with walk up stairs. *** Dogs allowed case by case with $30 additional rent and $500 sec dep. ** We have an in-house Maint Dept for QUICK repair response/ 24 hrs emergency. * AGENTS read the Agent Private remarks please !!! APPLY on our website under Avail Rental/Apply Now. ALL ADULTS must fill out an APP, you will be asked to upload a paystub and copy of drivers license in the app, so best to have those ready on desktop before applying.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10117 THORNWOOD ROAD have any available units?
10117 THORNWOOD ROAD has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 10117 THORNWOOD ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
10117 THORNWOOD ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10117 THORNWOOD ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 10117 THORNWOOD ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 10117 THORNWOOD ROAD offer parking?
No, 10117 THORNWOOD ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 10117 THORNWOOD ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10117 THORNWOOD ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10117 THORNWOOD ROAD have a pool?
No, 10117 THORNWOOD ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 10117 THORNWOOD ROAD have accessible units?
No, 10117 THORNWOOD ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 10117 THORNWOOD ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 10117 THORNWOOD ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10117 THORNWOOD ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 10117 THORNWOOD ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
