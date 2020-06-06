10117 THORNWOOD ROAD

Amenities

VERY CHARMING Parkwood Rambler with addition and renovated KITCHEN. HArdwoods throughout main, main floor office/den, kitchen bamboo hw's, grantie coutners, SS appliances, tile backsplash, updated cabinets, BONUS Family ROOM addition off kitchen in rear of home, Both Full baths have been updated, large rec room in basement with walk up stairs. *** Dogs allowed case by case with $30 additional rent and $500 sec dep. ** We have an in-house Maint Dept for QUICK repair response/ 24 hrs emergency. * AGENTS read the Agent Private remarks please !!! APPLY on our website under Avail Rental/Apply Now. ALL ADULTS must fill out an APP, you will be asked to upload a paystub and copy of drivers license in the app, so best to have those ready on desktop before applying.