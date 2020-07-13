/
22 Apartments under $1,100 for rent in Silver Spring, MD
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 12:26pm
$
87 Units Available
The Enclave Silver Spring
11225 Oak Leaf Dr, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$982
494 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,274
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,354
1130 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartment homes in a community offering luxury amenities such as a state-of-the-art fitness center, swimming pool and clubhouse. Residents enjoy access to a free shuttle service to the Silver Spring Metro Station.
Results within 5 miles of Silver Spring
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated May 21 at 04:30pm
Contact for Availability
University Club
4800 Berwyn House Rd, College Park, MD
Studio
$1,299
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,399
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
960 sqft
Within walking distance to the University of Maryland. Off-campus apartment community featuring a recreation room, fitness center, clubhouse and 24-hour laundry facilities. Rent includes utilities, cable TV and high-speed internet. Fully furnished apartments available.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 12:22pm
12 Units Available
Pooks Hill Tower & Court
3 Pooks Hill Rd, Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,162
399 sqft
1 Bedroom
$986
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,097
830 sqft
Spacious layouts with newly renovated bathrooms and modern kitchens. Large bedrooms, picture windows and plush carpeting. Easy access to food, nightlife, outdoor recreation and retail.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 08:21pm
22 Units Available
Mount Rainier
Kaywood Gardens Apartments
4101 Kaywood Pl, Mount Rainier, MD
Studio
$998
330 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,168
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
790 sqft
Studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom floor plans. Residents have access to fitness center, playground and high-speed internet. Located near several bus stops, West Hyattsville Metro station and Brookland/CUA Metro station.
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
College Park Woods
3528 MARLBROUGH WAY
3528 Marlbrough Way, College Park, MD
1 Bedroom
$550
1534 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
This is rent by room, not the whole house. Rooms available in a single-family home in College Park Woods. Starting from $550 per room per month. One room per person only. Share bathroom and utilities with other UMD tenants. No pets. No smoking.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
8704 RHODE ISLAND AVENUE
8704 Rhode Island Avenue, College Park, MD
1 Bedroom
$850
1540 sqft
One bedroom available in shared housing. Share the dining area, mini kitchen and bathroom with 3 other people. Bedroom measures 13 X 13. Second floor. Sun filled - good lighting. Rent includes utilities.
1 of 42
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
U-Street
1816 12TH ST NW
1816 12th Street Northwest, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,062
Suites in Thurgood Marshall Center for lease range from 300 to 2500 sq ft. Beautifully renovated/restored National Historic Landmark elevator office Building.
1 of 16
Last updated January 1 at 12:50pm
1 Unit Available
12127 CLIFFTONDALE DRIVE
12127 Cliftondale Drive, Calverton, MD
1 Bedroom
$650
1428 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This beautiful home is SHARED with homeowner. One furnished bedroom with 1 full (shared) bathroom. Homeowner has bedroom with private bath. Shared space includes kitchen, living room and dining room on main level.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
12001 Old Columbia Pike #717
12001 Old Columbia Pike, Calverton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,100
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
12001 Old Columbia Pike #717 Available 08/01/20 Fantastic 1BR 1BA Condo at an Amazing Price! - AVAILABLE EARLY AUGUST!! Sunny & spacious one bedroom condominium with dining/ living room that leads right out to a large balcony with spectacular tree
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
5500 Friendship Boulevard Unit N-906
5500 Friendship Boulevard, Friendship Heights Village, MD
Studio
$1,100
318 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Studio Apartment Available at the Willoughby in Chevy Chase - 3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.
Results within 10 miles of Silver Spring
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 12:26pm
$
26 Units Available
Hillcrest Heights
South Pointe
2603 Southern Ave, Temple Hills, MD
Studio
$1,080
647 sqft
Just minutes away from the scenic National Harbor and Beltway. The Southern Avenue Metro Station is within walking distance for an easy commute. It is a pet-friendly community with private patios and balconies for residents.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 10:38am
20 Units Available
Phoenix
5802 Annapolis Rd, Hyattsville, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,099
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
998 sqft
Conveniently situated near I-495 and Baltimore-Washington Parkway. Spacious 1-2 bedroom apartment homes with breathtaking views of Washington, D.C. Communal amenities include a swimming pool with sundeck, BBQ areas and a fitness center.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
15 Units Available
Columbia Heights - West
Arbor Heights
5203 8th Road South, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,083
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
692 sqft
Our beautiful community is nestled in a scenic setting off of Columbia Pike in Arlington VA. This outstanding location provides a beautiful and sophisticated feel with the convenience of city living.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 12:11pm
7 Units Available
Fox Rest Apartments
13913 Briarwood Dr, Laurel, MD
Studio
$1,015
396 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
948 sqft
From the beauty of its elegant design to the convenience of its many outstanding features, Fox Rest Apartments offers you the area's largest floor plans and a charming atmosphere for your most enjoyable living pleasure.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
5 Units Available
East Riverdale
Oak Ridge
5510 Madison St, Riverdale Park, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,035
475 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
651 sqft
Welcome Home! | Oak Ridge Apartments Important Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update: Due to the circumstances surrounding the recent COVID-19 outbreak, our Leasing Office will be closed to the public until further notice.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 12:26pm
22 Units Available
Cheverly Gardens
3554 55th Ave, Hyattsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,020
448 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
639 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
755 sqft
Cheverly Gardens is a 409-unit, garden-style apartment community in Hyattsville, Maryland. Each 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments have been newly renovated with features like fully upgraded kitchens, wood-style flooring, and two-tone paint.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 12:19pm
2 Units Available
East Riverdale
Prince Georgetown
6272 67th Ct, East Riverdale, MD
Studio
$1,005
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly community with swimming pool, courtyard, picnic areas and tennis courts. Units have private gardens and balcony, washer/dryer and eat-in kitchen. Located just two minutes from the Baltimore-Washington Parkway.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
1 Unit Available
Greater Landover
Pinebrook Apartments
2614 Pinebrook Ave, Landover, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,020
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious, affordable apartments located near Landover's best shopping and dining. Roomy walk-in closets, patio and balcony views and hardwood floors. Laundry and parking on site. Dogs and cats OK.
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
3556 Childress Terrace
3556 Childress Terrace, Fairland, MD
1 Bedroom
$950
1800 sqft
**Large Room with Private Bath**. ***ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED*** Home has a Full Size Washer & Dryer, Verizon WIFI, Verizon FIOS Basic Cable, a Beautiful Deck, and a Back Yard that is Shared. Home is Shared with two Tenants.
1 of 4
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
15028 WHITEGATE ROAD
15028 Whitegate Road, Cloverly, MD
1 Bedroom
$850
2738 sqft
Beautiful lower level/basement fully furnished with kitchen privileges, laundry, bathroom and microwave It has a TV and other very nice furniture with plenty of light.
1 of 19
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
704 LAUREL AVE
704 Laurel Avenue, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,085
487 sqft
MOST UTILITIES INCLUDED IN THE RENT! HEAT, WATER, GAS FOR COOKING AND ELECTRIC, EXCEPT AIR CONDITIONING! THERE IS A $75 PER WINDOW UNIT (yours or ours) PER MONTH CHARGE FOR A/C. TYPICALLY, ONE WILL DO THIS APT.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Coral Hills
4510 HEATH STREET
4510 Heath Street, Coral Hills, MD
Studio
$800
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4510 HEATH STREET in Coral Hills. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
15 Units Available
Fort Dupont
336 37TH STREET SE
336 37th Street Southeast, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,095
1 Bedroom
$1,091
2 Bedrooms
$1,341
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 336 37TH STREET SE in Washington. View photos, descriptions and more!
