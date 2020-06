Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities

Make this quaint country cottage your home. Perfect for a growing family. This single-family home features hardwood wood floors throughout, upgraded kitchen, balanced in an open concept. Make yourself comfortable within these two large bedrooms and one full bath. Nested on a large lot with a private driveway backing to a beautiful scenic backdrop. No Pets allowed. Book your tour today and this home will not last long.