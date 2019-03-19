507 69th Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Totally upgraded home that shows beautifully.

Large open kitchen w/skylights features custom cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and ample table space.

Open floor plan in the living and dining area. The dining room opens up to a deck style patio and the yard is fenced.

Attention dog lovers. Owner will consider with additional pet fee.

2 car detached garage with large driveway.

Grand attic perfect for storage with security camera and video included with this home rental.

Walk in cellar also has space for additional storage.

3 bedrooms are on the upper level. Unique 2nd bedroom with a dry erase wall great for office, math formulas or the creative artist.

The master bedroom has a nice walk in closet and private full bath.

This lovely home is close to the metro and

I -495.

Minutes to National Harbor, 6 Flags and Washington DC