507 69th Pl

Amenities
Totally upgraded home that shows beautifully.
Large open kitchen w/skylights features custom cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and ample table space.
Open floor plan in the living and dining area. The dining room opens up to a deck style patio and the yard is fenced.
Attention dog lovers. Owner will consider with additional pet fee.
2 car detached garage with large driveway.
Grand attic perfect for storage with security camera and video included with this home rental.
Walk in cellar also has space for additional storage.
3 bedrooms are on the upper level. Unique 2nd bedroom with a dry erase wall great for office, math formulas or the creative artist.
The master bedroom has a nice walk in closet and private full bath.
This lovely home is close to the metro and
I -495.
Minutes to National Harbor, 6 Flags and Washington DC