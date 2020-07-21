24 King Charles Cir

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious 3 bedroom townhome in the Kings Court neighborhood of Rosedale located just off Rt 7. The main level boasts new luxury vinyl wood flooring throughout with new carpet throughout the upper-level bedrooms. Finished basement offers additional living space plus a full-sized washer/dryer for added convenience. Huge fenced yard with storage shed!



Pets welcome with additional deposit.

Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: minimum income 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Ira at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 410.608.9705 or email ifinkle@baymgmtgroup.com



Baltimore Property Management Company ~ http://baymgmtgroup.com/



(RLNE5139237)