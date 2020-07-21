All apartments in Rossville
Rossville, MD
24 King Charles Cir
Last updated October 26 2019 at 9:46 AM

24 King Charles Cir

24 King Charles Circle · No Longer Available
Location

24 King Charles Circle, Rossville, MD 21237

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 3 bedroom townhome in the Kings Court neighborhood of Rosedale located just off Rt 7. The main level boasts new luxury vinyl wood flooring throughout with new carpet throughout the upper-level bedrooms. Finished basement offers additional living space plus a full-sized washer/dryer for added convenience. Huge fenced yard with storage shed!

Pets welcome with additional deposit.
Proof of renters insurance required.
Application Qualifications: minimum income 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Ira at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 410.608.9705 or email ifinkle@baymgmtgroup.com

Baltimore Property Management Company ~ http://baymgmtgroup.com/

(RLNE5139237)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
