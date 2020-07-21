24 King Charles Cir

Amenities
Spacious 3 bedroom townhome in the Kings Court neighborhood of Rosedale located just off Rt 7. The main level boasts new luxury vinyl wood flooring throughout with new carpet throughout the upper-level bedrooms. Finished basement offers additional living space plus a full-sized washer/dryer for added convenience. Huge fenced yard with storage shed!
Pets welcome with additional deposit.
Proof of renters insurance required.
Application Qualifications: minimum income 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.
Call or text Ira at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 410.608.9705 or email ifinkle@baymgmtgroup.com
Baltimore Property Management Company ~ http://baymgmtgroup.com/
(RLNE5139237)