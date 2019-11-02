All apartments in Rosaryville
7708 Heartwood Lane
Last updated November 2 2019 at 12:30 PM

7708 Heartwood Lane

7708 Heartwood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7708 Heartwood Lane, Rosaryville, MD 20772

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
End Unit Townhouse - Property Id: 141881

This 2 story pet friendly townhouse has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. On the main level, the open kitchen has a sink top island and dining space with sliding door access to the deck. The living room has hardwood floors, large bay windows, and access to the half bath. The upper level features a master bedroom with an arched ceiling and walk in closet. Connected to the master bedroom, the tiled master bath has a dual vanity, and a sunken tub. A tiled full bath in the hallway leading to the two additional bedrooms completes the main. The basement has a carpeted main room, and a separate unfinished portion for storage. Great commute location, close to shopping, amenities, and entertainment.

If interested please contact (301)237-0445 for viewing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/141881p
Property Id 141881

(RLNE5178902)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7708 Heartwood Lane have any available units?
7708 Heartwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rosaryville, MD.
What amenities does 7708 Heartwood Lane have?
Some of 7708 Heartwood Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7708 Heartwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7708 Heartwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7708 Heartwood Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 7708 Heartwood Lane is pet friendly.
Does 7708 Heartwood Lane offer parking?
No, 7708 Heartwood Lane does not offer parking.
Does 7708 Heartwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7708 Heartwood Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7708 Heartwood Lane have a pool?
No, 7708 Heartwood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7708 Heartwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 7708 Heartwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7708 Heartwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7708 Heartwood Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 7708 Heartwood Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 7708 Heartwood Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
