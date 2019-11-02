7708 Heartwood Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This 2 story pet friendly townhouse has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. On the main level, the open kitchen has a sink top island and dining space with sliding door access to the deck. The living room has hardwood floors, large bay windows, and access to the half bath. The upper level features a master bedroom with an arched ceiling and walk in closet. Connected to the master bedroom, the tiled master bath has a dual vanity, and a sunken tub. A tiled full bath in the hallway leading to the two additional bedrooms completes the main. The basement has a carpeted main room, and a separate unfinished portion for storage. Great commute location, close to shopping, amenities, and entertainment.



If interested please contact (301)237-0445 for viewing.

