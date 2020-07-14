Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park gym playground pool bbq/grill package receiving parking 24hr maintenance carport coffee bar fire pit internet access media room

We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.



Welcome to Arborview at Riverside and Liriope Apartment Homes! Our community of Belcamp apartments for rent rises just north of Baltimore. Surrounded by acres of green foliage, our apartment community is a short distance from I-95, offering a convenient commute to the city. Arborview at Riverside and Liriope features an impressive list of amenities, including an Olympic size swimming pool with grilling area, and a freshly renovated clubhouse. If you’d rather spend time outside exploring, you’ll be happy to know we’re less than a mile away from the Riverside Bike Path and close to the Bush Declaration Natural Resources.



The peaceful and serene vibes of our pet-friendly apartments in Belcamp, MD make you feel instantly at home. Each one of our apartments come equipped with a full-size washer and dryer, modern kitchens with tile backsplashes, faux wood