Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:54 AM

Arborview at Riverside and Liriope

1300 Liriope Ct · (918) 201-1204
Location

1300 Liriope Ct, Riverside, MD 21017
Riverside

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit D8-301 · Avail. Jul 27

$1,305

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 740 sqft

Unit C6-302 · Avail. Sep 13

$1,309

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 828 sqft

Unit D8-101 · Avail. Sep 11

$1,315

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 740 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit A0-101 · Avail. Aug 27

$1,295

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1002 sqft

Unit L0-102 · Avail. Aug 18

$1,345

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Unit DB-T2 · Avail. Aug 17

$1,365

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit S1-303 · Avail. Sep 28

$1,865

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1208 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
package receiving
parking
24hr maintenance
carport
coffee bar
fire pit
internet access
media room
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.

Welcome to Arborview at Riverside and Liriope Apartment Homes! Our community of Belcamp apartments for rent rises just north of Baltimore. Surrounded by acres of green foliage, our apartment community is a short distance from I-95, offering a convenient commute to the city. Arborview at Riverside and Liriope features an impressive list of amenities, including an Olympic size swimming pool with grilling area, and a freshly renovated clubhouse. If you’d rather spend time outside exploring, you’ll be happy to know we’re less than a mile away from the Riverside Bike Path and close to the Bush Declaration Natural Resources.

The peaceful and serene vibes of our pet-friendly apartments in Belcamp, MD make you feel instantly at home. Each one of our apartments come equipped with a full-size washer and dryer, modern kitchens with tile backsplashes, faux wood

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $45/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions. Dog weight limit: 100 lbs
Parking Details: Open lot: included with lease; Carports: $30/month.
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Arborview at Riverside and Liriope have any available units?
Arborview at Riverside and Liriope has 20 units available starting at $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Arborview at Riverside and Liriope have?
Some of Arborview at Riverside and Liriope's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Arborview at Riverside and Liriope currently offering any rent specials?
Arborview at Riverside and Liriope is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Arborview at Riverside and Liriope pet-friendly?
Yes, Arborview at Riverside and Liriope is pet friendly.
Does Arborview at Riverside and Liriope offer parking?
Yes, Arborview at Riverside and Liriope offers parking.
Does Arborview at Riverside and Liriope have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Arborview at Riverside and Liriope offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Arborview at Riverside and Liriope have a pool?
Yes, Arborview at Riverside and Liriope has a pool.
Does Arborview at Riverside and Liriope have accessible units?
No, Arborview at Riverside and Liriope does not have accessible units.
Does Arborview at Riverside and Liriope have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Arborview at Riverside and Liriope has units with dishwashers.
Does Arborview at Riverside and Liriope have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Arborview at Riverside and Liriope has units with air conditioning.
